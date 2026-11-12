Nukleus Office Solutions Limited Reports Rs 34% YoY Growth in Total Income& Rs 24% Growth in PAT in H1 FY27

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12: Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, a leading provider of co-working spaces and managed office solutions, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), reporting sustained growth in total income and profitability.

Operational Highlights During H1 FY27

Advertisement

During the first half of FY27, Nukleus continued to focus on strengthening its workspace infrastructure, enhancing enterprise offerings, and improving operational capabilities.

Key operational priorities included:

- Expansion Across Strategic Markets: Continued focus on strengthening the Company's presence across key commercial locations in Delhi NCR.

Advertisement

- Managed Office Solutions: Increasing emphasis on enterprise-oriented managed workspaces and flexible office solutions.

- Technology-Driven Operations: Continued development of digital platforms, automation tools, and operational intelligence systems to improve customer experience and efficiency.

- Scalable Business Model: Focus on optimising workspace utilisation, improving operational productivity, and expanding the Company's portfolio in response to evolving business requirements.

Advertisement

Expansion of Workspace Portfolio

During FY26, the Company continued to expand its workspace infrastructure across strategic commercial locations.

1. Expansion at First India Place, Gurugram

Nukleus has signed a Lease Deed for a new managed office and co-working space at First India Place, Gurugram.

- Location: Entire 4th Floor, Block C.

- Focus: Managed office and co-working operations.

- Strategic Significance: Strengthens the Company's presence in a key Gurugram commercial hub.

2. Proposed Expansion at Okaya Centre, Noida

The Company has executed LOIs for approximately 75,000 sq. ft. at Okaya Centre, Sector 62, Noida, to expand its managed office and co-working operations.

- Tower 1: Approx. 25,000 sq. ft.

- Tower 3: Approx. 50,000 sq. ft.

- Lease Tenure: Five years, with a renewal option.

- Counterparty: OESPL Private Limited; no related-party involvement.

The proposed expansion remains subject to the execution of definitive lease agreements.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the H1 FY27 results, Mr. Nipun Gupta, MD of Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, said:

“During H1 FY27, Nukleus Office Solutions Limited continued to strengthen its business, recording a 33.86% YoY growth in Total Income to ₹2,317.25 Lakhs, compared with ₹1,731.06 Lakhs in H1 FY26. Profit After Tax increased by 23.77% to ₹143.98 Lakhs, reflecting the Company's continued business growth and focus on operational efficiency. Our focus remains on building a scalable workspace platform that addresses the evolving requirements of enterprises, startups, and businesses seeking flexible and managed office solutions.

Our expansion initiatives at First India Place in Gurugram and Okaya Centre in Noida reflect our continued focus on strategically located commercial properties. These developments are aligned with our objective of broadening our workspace portfolio and enhancing our ability to serve customers across important business districts.

We also remain focused on technology integration, operational efficiency, and customer experience as we continue to develop our business. Going forward, our priorities will include expanding our managed office offerings, improving workspace utilisation, strengthening our presence across strategic micro-markets, and pursuing sustainable growth in India's evolving flexible workspace industry.”

About The Company

Nukleus Office Solutions Limited is a co-working and managed office space provider offering a wide range of fully furnished and flexible workspace solutions across the Delhi NCR region. The Company’s offerings include dedicated desks, private cabins, meeting rooms, innovative workspaces, startup zones, and virtual office services, catering to a diverse customer base comprising startups, SMEs, large enterprises, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Nukleus provides fully serviced and managed office solutions for enterprises, with capacities ranging from 50 to 500 seats, enabling scalability and operational flexibility.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)