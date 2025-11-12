Nukleus Posts Strong Half-Yearly Performance Since Listing, Eyes Expansion Across Key Markets

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12: Nukleus Office Solutions Limited (Nukleus), one of the fast-growing providers of co-working, flexible, and managed office spaces, today announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025. The results highlight strong operational performance and continued expansion across key markets following the company’s successful Initial Public Offering earlier this year.

During the first half of FY2025–26, Nukleus recorded a significant growth in revenue from operations, driven by strong demand for flexible workspaces, expansion of its managed office portfolio, and increasing occupancy across newly launched centres.

Nukleus Reports Strong Growth in H1 FY2025–26 (Financial Highlights):

• Revenue from operations increased to ₹ 1,691.49/- lakhs in H1 FY2025–26 from ₹1,433.04/- lakhs in H1 FY2024–25, representing an excellent growth.

• Profit after tax stood at ₹ 116.33/- lakhs for H1 FY2025–26 compared to ₹ 91.84/- lakhs in H1 FY2024–25, marking an excellent growth.

• Strengthened balance sheet post successful IPO on March 4, 2025, listed on the BSE SME Platform.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Nipun Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, said:

“The first half of FY2025–26 reflects the continued confidence of our clients and investors in Nukleus. Following our successful IPO and listing on the BSE SME Platform, we have strategically expanded our footprint in key micro-markets while maintaining strong operational efficiency. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality, flexible workspace solutions that empower businesses of all scales.”

Mr Ajay Singhal- CEO, added:

“The post-IPO period has enabled us to strengthen our financial position and support sustainable growth through strategic centre expansions. We continue to remain focused on enhancing profitability and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.”

With the proceeds from its IPO, Nukleus has fortified its balance sheet and initiated new centre developments in Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s evolving flexible workspace ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Nukleus aims to continue leveraging technology and service excellence to redefine the future of work environments in India.

About Nukleus Office Solutions Limited

Nukleus Office Solutions Limited is a leading provider of co-working, virtual, flexible, and managed office spaces, offering customised workspace solutions across major Indian cities. Established with a vision to empower businesses with agility and efficiency, Nukleus caters to enterprises, startups, and professionals seeking modern, scalable, and collaborative work environments.

