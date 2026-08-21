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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: NUMR Inc., a leading AI-driven customer experience management platform, supports Axis Bank in delivering actionable journey insights that enable smarter decision-making across high-value customer touchpoints.

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Axis Bank was recently recognised for CX Data & Analytics Excellence at the BFSI Summit 2026. The award acknowledged the Bank's approach in embedding customer insights into everyday decision-making across key businesses, including retail banking, cards, and wealth management.

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Integrating Analytics into Everyday Banking

On receiving the award, an Axis Spokesperson Sameer Shetty, Group Executive, Digital Business and Transformation & Strategic Programs, Axis Bank, said: "This recognition reflects the progress we have made in using customer data not just to understand behaviour, but to improve how customers experience the bank every day. Our focus has been on translating insight into action, across journeys, channels and teams, thereby ensuring continuous improvement in customer experience, which in turn leads to measurable business outcomes. At Axis Bank, we view analytics as a critical enabler of consistent, scalable customer-centric execution."

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Turning Insight into Operational Action

Axis Bank effectively uses analytics and real-time customer feedback to identify friction points across key banking journeys. Judges cited the Bank's ability to translate insight into operational improvements that support customer activation, retention, and revenue growth.

A member of the award jury commented: "Axis Bank demonstrates how disciplined analytics and strong operational governance can turn customer insight into measurable business performance."

Enterprise Collaboration and the Role of NUMR Inc.

Axis Bank's CX transformation combines strong in-house analytics capabilities with a broader technology ecosystem. Operational teams retain ownership of strategy and execution, supported by enterprise platforms that enable multi-channel journey mapping and analytics.

NUMR Inc. is one of the technology partners supporting this work, whose platform enables multi-channel journey analytics and prioritisation of high-value customer segments.

Amitayu Basu, CEO and Co-founder of NUMR Inc., commented: "We are proud to support Axis Bank's efforts to operationalise customer insight at scale. Their recognition at the BFSI Summit demonstrates how analytics, governance and operational execution can work together to deliver measurable results."

About the CX Data & Analytics Excellence Award

The CX Data & Analytics Excellence Award recognises organisations that use data and analytics to improve customer experience and drive measurable business outcomes. The award was presented at the BFSI Summit in Mumbai on 20th March 2026, which brings together leaders from banking, insurance and financial services to discuss innovation in financial services.

About NUMR Inc.

NUMR Inc. is a leading AI-driven customer experience management platform offering powerful predictive analytics solutions. It specialises in transforming customer feedback into actionable insights while enabling organisations to capture critical customer signals, analyse journey performance, and operationalise these insights across teams. By bridging the gap between data and action, NUMR helps financial institutions, along with key players from multiple other industries, significantly enhance their overall customer experiences. Ultimately, NUMR Inc. empowers these companies to connect their CX insights and improvements directly with tangible, measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit our website: www.numr.ai

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