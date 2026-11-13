Nurture Well Industries Ltd Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of INR 32,054.18 Lakhs; Expands Product Portfolio and Distribution Footprint

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Nurture Well Industries Limited (BSE: 531889), a diversified FMCG food company with a growing presence across bakery and processed food segments, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Performance Summary – Q2 & H1 FY27

In Q2 FY27, revenue from operations stood at ₹16,773.01 Lakhs, EBITDA stood at ₹1,455.51 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin stood at 8.68%, Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹1,310.32 Lakhs, Net Profit (PAT) stood at ₹1,517.37 Lakhs, and Net Profit Margin stood at 9.05%.

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In H1 FY27, revenue from operations stood at ₹32,054.18 Lakhs, EBITDA stood at ₹3,113.72 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin stood at 9.71%, Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹2,809.50 Lakhs, Net Profit (PAT) stood at ₹2,664.57 Lakhs, and Net Profit Margin stood at 8.31%.

Business Updates

Product Portfolio Expansion: Introduced new biscuit variants, Dark Crunch and Fruit Crunch, catering to younger consumers.

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Geographical Expansion: Extended market presence into Maharashtra, with plans to enter Madhya Pradesh in December 2026.

Digital Marketing: Expanded promotional activities across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and other digital platforms.

Retail Visibility: Undertaking poster campaigns across Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, supported by branded shop boards and retail branding initiatives.

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Brand Collaborations: Leveraging celebrity collaborations and movie promotional campaigns to enhance product visibility and consumer reach.

Management Commentary

Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director, Nurture Well Industries Limited, said:

“The Company continues to focus on expanding its biscuit manufacturing business through product innovation, geographical expansion and enhanced brand visibility. During Q2 and H1 FY27, the Company recorded revenue from operations of ₹16,773.01 Lakhs and ₹32,054.18 Lakhs, respectively. EBITDA stood at ₹1,455.51 Lakhs in Q2 FY27 and ₹3,113.72 Lakhs in H1 FY27.

On the export front, shipments to African markets have resumed after a prolonged period of disruption amid geopolitical tensions arising from the Iran conflict. The Company also has a good volume of export orders in hand, providing an opportunity to strengthen its international business.

During the period, we strengthened our product portfolio with the introduction of Dark Crunch and Fruit Crunch, catering to evolving consumer preferences, particularly among younger audiences. We also expanded our geographical presence into Maharashtra and are preparing to enter Madhya Pradesh in December 2026.

Alongside this, we are increasing our marketing initiatives across digital platforms, retail branding campaigns and celebrity-led promotional activities to enhance brand awareness and consumer engagement. Going forward, our focus remains on expanding our product offerings, entering new markets and strengthening our distribution network and brand presence.”

About Nurture Well Industries Limited

Established in 2023, Nurture Well Foods Ltd. manufactures premium biscuits and cookies for domestic and international markets under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH.

Its Neemrana (Rajasthan) facility, with a capacity of 3,400 MT per month, features modern automated technology and adheres to strict quality standards. Using premium ingredients, the company offers butter-rich cookies, center-filled biscuits, and Indian-inspired flavors that combine nutrition with indulgence.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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