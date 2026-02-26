Nutriorg Launches Triple Superfood Juice on Maha Shivratri, Championing Mindful Living and Certified Organic Wellness

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 26: On the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri, Nutriorg, one of India's leading certified organic wellness brands, announced the launch of its latest health innovation -- Seabuckthorn Aloe Vera Amla Juice (Triple Superfood) -- a scientifically developed formulation designed to support immunity, digestive health, and overall vitality. Rooted in the philosophy of mindful living and preventive wellness, the product reflects Nutriorg's ongoing commitment to combining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern nutritional science.

Advertisement

This triple-action formulation brings together three of nature's most powerful superfoods. Seabuckthorn, known for its exceptional antioxidant profile, helps protect cells, enhance energy levels, and support long-term resilience. Aloe vera, widely valued for its detoxifying and gut-healing properties, promotes digestive balance and internal cleansing. Amla, one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin C, plays a critical role in strengthening immunity, improving metabolism, and supporting overall internal harmony. Together, these ingredients create a comprehensive wellness solution designed for daily use, addressing the health demands of modern, high-stress lifestyles.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Karan Singh, Founder & CEO of Nutriorg, said, "At Nutriorg, our vision extends beyond creating products -- we are building a movement rooted in mindful living and conscious nutrition. The Triple Superfood Juice reflects our commitment to offering pure, certified organic wellness solutions that empower individuals to strengthen immunity, restore internal balance, and transform everyday health naturally. We believe true wellness begins at the cellular level, supported by clean, nutrient-rich food grown in harmony with nature."

Advertisement

Nutriorg's approach is deeply anchored in sustainability and ethical sourcing. The company works closely with over 1,800 small and marginal farmers, supporting chemical-free cultivation and promoting organic farming practices that protect soil health and biodiversity. This farm-to-consumer model ensures purity, traceability, and nutritional integrity in every product while also supporting rural livelihoods and sustainable agriculture.

Aligned with its broader mission of promoting mindful living, Nutriorg emphasizes the role of conscious nutrition in transforming stress into strength, productivity, and emotional balance. By offering certified organic, nutrient-dense products, the brand encourages individuals to adopt wellness as a daily lifestyle practice rather than a reactive solution.

To amplify the launch, Nutriorg has also partnered with the upcoming film Do Deewane Shahar Mein as part of a strategic co-branding initiative, supported by extensive promotions across major national and regional media platforms including NDTV, Zee Network, Bharat 24, Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra, and India News Rajasthan.

With the introduction of its Triple Superfood Juice, Nutriorg continues to strengthen its position as a trusted leader in India's organic wellness movement, empowering health-conscious consumers with natural, science-backed solutions that promote immunity, balance, and long-term well-being from farm to inner harmony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)