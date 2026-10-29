NUV Faculty Make Their Mark at ISPH 2026 in Taiwan as Vadodara Prepares to Host ISPH 2027

SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Four professors from Navrachana University (NUV), Vadodara, were invited as distinguished speakers at the International Society for Precision Health (ISPH) 2026 Annual Conference, held in Yilan, Taiwan, from October 21 to 23, 2026. Bringing together over 131 speakers and presenters from more than 30 countries and regions, the conference provided an international platform for research exchange across precision health, artificial intelligence, healthcare, precision nutrition, and related interdisciplinary fields.

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The NUV professors brought diverse research perspectives to the conference, spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare, precision nutrition, and medicinal plant research. Professor Sandeep Vasant spoke on "Translating Clinical Data into AI Models for Precision Health," while Dr. Jaideepsinh Raulji presented on "AI Architectures for Multimodal Data in Healthcare and Precision Nutrition." Both presentations explored computational approaches to clinical and multimodal healthcare data and their applications in precision health and nutrition. Dr. Elizabeth Robin presented "Integrative Phytochemical and Computational Approaches for Identifying Bioactive Compounds from Medicinal Plants: Implications for Precision Health and Sustainable Therapeutics," examining methods for identifying bioactive compounds from medicinal plants and their potential applications in precision health and sustainable therapeutics.

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Reflecting on the significance of the invitation and CICS's research direction, Professor Sandeep Vasant, Registrar of Navrachana University, Professor of Computer Science, and Director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science (CICS), said:

"The invitation to speak at ISPH 2026 reflects the value of interdisciplinary research at CICS, Navrachana University. Our focus is on translating advances in artificial intelligence into meaningful applications in precision health and nutrition. International research collaborations will be important in advancing this work and exploring its real-world potential."

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Beyond the conference, the NUV delegation, led by Professor A. V. Ramachandran, President of the ISPH–India Chapter, and comprising Professor Sandeep Vasant, Dr. Elizabeth Robin and Dr. Jaideepsinh Raulji, met with the leadership and faculty of Chung Shan Medical University, Taiwan. The discussions explored potential academic and research collaborations in science, artificial intelligence, and healthcare, particularly in nutrition, biomedical sciences, and medical informatics. The discussions also covered opportunities for joint research, academic programs, and faculty and student exchanges, opening avenues for continued institutional engagement.

A significant development during the visit was the announcement that Navrachana University will host the next ISPH International Conference in the second week of December, 2027, in Vadodara, Gujarat, India. The announcement was made by Professor A. V. Ramachandran, President of the ISPH–India Chapter, alongside Dr. Chaitanya S. Buch, Vice President of the ISPH–India Chapter. The occasion featured a ceremonial handover of the ISPH flag from Taiwan to India, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility for hosting the next international conference.

Under the leadership of Professor Dr. Chin-Kun Wang, President of ISPH, the Society continues to promote international scientific cooperation in precision health, with guidance and support from the United Nations.

Hosting the next edition in Vadodara will bring the international precision health research community to the city, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, shared research interests, and interdisciplinary collaboration. It will also give Navrachana University an important platform to showcase its academic and research strengths, expand international partnerships, and create new opportunities for faculty and students.

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