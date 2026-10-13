Nuvoco celebrates ‘Dus Saal Bemisaal’ as it marks a decade of purposeful growth

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. (“Nuvoco”), India’s trusted building materials Company, is commemorating a remarkable decade of transformation, growth and institution-building, a journey defined by bold choices, enduring conviction and above all its people.

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Marking a decade of growth, Nuvoco is celebrating under the theme 'Dus Saal Bemisaal', a tribute to the milestones that shaped its mission of becoming a trusted building materials company creating value for its stakeholders. Each step of this journey has brought Nuvoco closer to its vision of Building a Safer, Smarter, and Sustainable world.

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The roots of this journey go back to 2014, when Nirma Group, its parent organisation, commenced operations with its greenfield cement plant at Nimbol, Rajasthan with a capacity of 2 MMTPA. What began as a single manufacturing operation evolved over the years into a diversified building materials organisation spanning Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Modern Building Materials businesses.

A defining inflection point came in October 2016, with the completion of the acquisition of Lafarge India. The milestone significantly expanded the Organisation’s scale and laid the foundation for the Nuvoco of today. More importantly, it marked the beginning of a larger ambition to build an institution for the long term, guided by purpose, performance and the confidence to continually move forward.

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This ambition found its own identity with the emergence of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited. It marked the creation of an Organisation with its own aspirations and purpose, and the beginning of a brand that employees, customers, and partners could increasingly call their own. Furthermore, in 2020, even amid global uncertainty of COVID-19, Nuvoco acquired Emami Cement (now NU Vista Limited), reflecting its long-term confidence in India's building materials sector and its willingness to invest through challenging times. In 2021, Nuvoco became a publicly listed company, opening the Organisation to a wider set of stakeholders and ushering in a new phase of growth.

The ambition continues even today. In April 2025, Nuvoco added Vadraj Cement in its portfolio, representing another milestone in its growth story, strengthening its presence in western India and underscoring the Company’s continued willingness to invest for the long term.

The journey has never been just about becoming bigger; it has been about becoming better, advancing innovation and operational excellence, building talent and deeper customer relationships, and growing responsibly and sustainably to create enduring value for every stakeholder.

Today, the Company has 27 MMTPA of operating cement capacity and 14 manufacturing units (including Kutch and Sachana facilities in Gujarat in the advanced stage of completion). The Company also has 58 ready-mix concrete plants across India and a wide portfolio of products and solutions under its Modern Building Materials business. The Company is poised to reach 35 MMTPA of cement capacity by FY 2027–28, representing approximately 15x growth over the past decade.

Reflecting on the milestone, Shri. Hiren Patel, Chairman, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., said, “As we celebrate ‘Dus Saal Bemisaal’, we look back with immense pride and gratitude at a decade shaped by courageous decisions, long-term conviction and the collective strength of our people. From our beginnings at Nimbol to the organisation we are today, every milestone has added a new chapter to Nuvoco’s journey and strengthened our belief in building for the long term.”

He further added, “As we step into the next decade, our ambition is to build on this strong foundation and create an institution that is innovative, sustainable, high-performing and an Organisation where people are proud to contribute, grow and build meaningful careers. Dus Saal Bemisaal celebrates how far we have come and reminds us how much more we can achieve together. The legacy of Nuvoco belongs to all of us, and I believe our most exciting chapters are still ahead.”

About Nuvoco Vistas:

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“Nuvoco”) is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started operations in 2014 with a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and subsequently acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999, and Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020 and Vadraj Cement Limited in April 2025. Furthermore, the Company announced expansion in the East through a new grinding mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant complemented by a series of debottlenecking projects, including equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives. With this, Nuvoco is on track to achieve a total cement capacity of 35 MMTPA. The Company reported total income of Rs. 11,362 crore in FY 2025-26, underscoring its strong and sustainable growth trajectory.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco’s Cement product portfolio includes - Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco’s RMX business possesses a pan-India presence and offers value-added products under Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete - the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela), Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad), Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), and among many others. Nuvoco’s MBM product portfolio, under the ‘Zero M’ brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company at www.nuvoco.com

For more information, contact the Company at india.communications@nuvoco.com

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