Nuvoco Vistas announces its financial results for Q2 FY27

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., a leading building materials Company in India, announced its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2026.

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Nuvoco completed ten years in the cement business this year. What began in 2014 with a single manufacturing operation at Nimbol with 2.3 MMTPA cement capacity has grown into a diversified building-materials company spanning Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Modern Building Materials. We have sustained our growth journey across market cycles and are now well positioned to reach 35 MMTPA of cement capacity by FY28, nearly 15x growth over the past decade.

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The Company achieved cement sales volume of 4.7 MMT in Q2 FY27, registering a 9% YoY growth. Consolidated Revenue grew 13.5% YoY to Rs. 2790 Cr. in Q2 FY27. The Company also reported a growth of 11% YoY in EBITDA to Rs 411 Cr. in Q2 FY27.

On the sustainability and cost-efficiency front, the Company partnered with CleanMax for a 46.4 MW wind–solar hybrid renewable energy project in Rajasthan. Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 100 million units of renewable electricity annually and deliver long-term cost certainty by reducing dependence on conventional power sources, thereby strengthening the Company’s energy mix and improving long-term cost efficiency across Rajasthan operations.

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Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., stated, “Q2 FY27 was a testament to resilient execution in a challenging operating environment. Despite intense and erratic rainfall in our key markets, global and regional logistics & supply chain disruptions, and elevated input costs stemming from ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the Company delivered strong YoY growth in Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. Our performance reflects the strength of our strategic levers of premiumisation and geographical mix optimisation, which helped realisations amid muted cement prices.”

Furthermore, he added, “During the quarter, the Company achieved a significant growth milestone with the successful commissioning of the 2 MMTPA Grinding Unit at Limla, Surat, underscoring our strong project execution capabilities. This achievement reinforces our confidence in delivering the remaining modules of the Vadraj Cement Project at Kutch and Sachana within the planned timelines. Looking ahead, while we remain mindful of evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical dynamics, we remain focused on operational excellence, accelerating premiumisation, optimising supply chain efficiencies, and executing our growth projects as planned.”

About Nuvoco Vistas

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“Nuvoco”) is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world. It is among the leading players in East India, with a strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started operations in 2014 with a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and subsequently acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999, Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020, and Vadraj Cement Limited in April 2025. Alongside these initiatives, the Company's capacity expansion programme is progressing as planned and will increase Nuvoco's total cement capacity to 35 MMTPA by FY2028. The Company reported total income of ₹ 11,362 crore in FY 2025-26, underscoring its strong and sustainable growth trajectory.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio across three segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco’s Cement portfolio includes Concreto, Duraguard, PSC and Infracem, offering a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco’s RMX business has a pan-India presence and offers value-added products under the Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete - the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela); Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad); and Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), among many others. Nuvoco’s MBM portfolio, under the ‘Zero M’ brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies market gaps and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company at www.nuvoco.com

For more information, contact the Company at India.communications@nuvoco.com

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