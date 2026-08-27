NVIDIA, AWS expand AI partnership; plan to deploy 2 mn additional GPUs in 2027-28

New York [US], August 27 (ANI): NVIDIA has announced a major expansion of its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for next-generation AI infrastructure, with AWS planning to deploy 2 million additional GPUs across its global infrastructure in 2027-28, according to a company statement.

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As part of the expanded collaboration, NVIDIA and AWS will bring NVIDIA Vera CPU-based infrastructure to AWS and extend NVIDIA NVLink Fusion with custom high-bandwidth memory. Further, both tech giants plan to "deploy 2 million additional NVIDIA GPUs across AWS's global infrastructure in 2027-2028" and strengthen partnership across AI factories, CPUs, networking, open models, data processing and robotics, delivering co-engineered AI solutions, the statement reads.

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The companies will also build AI factories for the US government, including 100,000 GPUs on secure AWS infrastructure for federal and national security workloads, while integrating the NVIDIA platform with the AWS Nitro System and Elastic Fabric Adapter to enhance security and reliability.

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AWS offers the broadest range of GPU-based instances among cloud providers for AI and machine learning workloads. At NVIDIA GTC 2026, it announced plans to add more than 1 million NVIDIA GPUs from 2026, but demand has since surpassed expectations.

"AWS plans to deploy an additional 2 million NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra, Rubin and Rubin Ultra GPUs in 2027-2028 across AWS Global Infrastructure, including AI factories," the statement reads.

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Additionally, the partnership will further support NVIDIA Nemotron open models on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, accelerate data processing and vector indexing on Amazon EMR and Amazon OpenSearch using NVIDIA cuDF and cuVS libraries, and advance robotics workloads through Amazon Robotics' adoption of NVIDIA's physical AI platform.

"Customers want the freedom to choose the best tools for their AI workloads, and they want confidence that everything works seamlessly together," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS.

According to the release, both companies are planning to build secure AI infrastructure for US government agencies, including 100,000 GPUs on AWS infrastructure to support federal and national security workloads.

"NVIDIA and AWS have built one of the great growth engines of the AI era, and demand is running ahead of every forecast," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, adding, "For 16 years, we have scaled NVIDIA computing in the cloud together. Now, we are expanding our partnership across the full stack -- GPUs, CPUs, networking, open models and software -- to make agentic and physical AI real at an unprecedented pace and scale that only AWS and NVIDIA can deliver. This expansion reflects customers' demand for NVIDIA's platform on AWS." (ANI)

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