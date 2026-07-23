Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

Seoul [South Korea], July 23 (ANI): Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang stated that Taiwan saved the United States' semiconductor and computing industries rather than undermining them.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony for Taiwan-based Wistron Corp's first US manufacturing site in Fort Worth, Huang addressed the historical development of the global technology ecosystem, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

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"Taiwan saved the American semiconductor industry, saved the American computing industry, not the opposite," the news report quoted Huang.

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The chief executive pointed out that without Taiwan's contributions, the United States chip sector might have been taken over by Japan. He stated that policymakers in Washington should recognise that commercial partnerships with Taiwanese enterprises are fundamental to restoring high-tech manufacturing within the United States.

Addressing the motives behind overseas investments, Huang explained that Taiwanese firms were expanding their operations into the United States voluntarily. He noted that these choices stemmed from strategic business judgment and long-standing corporate relationships rather than external coercion.

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"Taiwan is doing it voluntarily because of its own wisdom, not because it's held a gun to its head," Huang said, adding that the ongoing collaboration was founded on trust.

Huang did not comment on whether federal and state subsidies influenced the decision of Taiwanese companies to expand their footprint in the United States.

As per the news report, although Huang did not mention US President Donald Trump by name, his perspective contrasted sharply with claims made repeatedly by Trump since 2024 that Taiwan had taken or "stolen" the American semiconductor industry.

"Trump reiterated the allegation in May, saying in a Fox News interview that Taiwan had 'stolen' the US chip industry and arguing that previous administrations should have imposed steep tariffs on Taiwanese semiconductors. Taiwan's government rejected that characterization, saying its industry resulted from decades of independent development," the news report stated.

Huang previously described Taiwan as the world's most advanced epicentre of electronics manufacturing, observing that the United States should appreciate the ongoing investments made by Taiwanese firms.

Wistron's D1 facility represents its first manufacturing hub in the United States and has already started mass-producing Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip. The Fort Worth plant is also expected to produce Nvidia's Vera Rubin Superchip in the future. (ANI)

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