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Home / Business / Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship connected to $7.5 billion chip exports to China: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship connected to $7.5 billion chip exports to China: Report

The sources indicate Alice Huang, together with her husband and sister, established a network of firms throughout China and Singapore to obtain Nvidia chips

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:01 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks on stage during the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026. Reuters
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's connection with a Chinese businesswoman reportedly aided in the shipment of at least USD 7.5 billion in chips to Chinese firms, according to the sources privy to the matter.

The sources indicated that Alice Huang, together with her husband and sister, established a network of firms throughout China and Singapore to obtain Nvidia chips.

The network reportedly facilitated the movement of approximately 240,000 H100, H200, and certain A100 chips into China, including stock impacted by US export limitations.

At the core of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a company based in China that was founded in June 2023, The firm attained preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October that year, granting it prioritised access to the chipmaker's offerings, said sources.

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When orders for Nvidia chips affected by US export restrictions encountered delays, Alice Huang reportedly leveraged her relationships with Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies.

The chips were later used in data centers and computing services, with Alibaba and Tencent among the noted beneficiaries.

The report emerges during an internal inquiry by Nvidia's board to determine if Huang was a target of a foreign intelligence operation.

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The firm revealed the independent review on November 8 after news reports concerning the CEO's connection with Alice Huang and claims that she had ties to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia announced that its board found no evidence suggesting that US national security or the company's private information had been jeopardised.

However, it stated that the inquiry would review all accessible information and would be supervised by a panel of independent directors with support from outside legal advisors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is likewise looking into the issue.

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