New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Nvidia is likely to retain its dominant position in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry despite CEO Jensen Huang's resignation, while his departure is expected to have little impact on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and other suppliers, Focus Taiwan reported, citing a US AI policy expert.

According to Ryan Fedasiuk, an AI policy expert and senior fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation, a US-based technology think tank, Huang's resignation is unlikely to disrupt business operations at TSMC or other suppliers.

Fedasiuk described Huang's departure as "a sad day" for both Nvidia and the US technology industry, Focus Taiwan reported, citing CNA.

Ultimately, however, Nvidia and the US technology industry are too important "to depend on the shoulders of just one man," he said.

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Huang, who founded AI chip giant Nvidia, stepped down as president and CEO and resigned from the company's board on Thursday following reports of alleged extramarital affairs.

His departure has raised concerns over its potential implications for the global AI industry, given his significant role in driving the company's growth.

However, Fedasiuk said Nvidia and the US semiconductor industry would continue to benefit from the foundation laid by Huang, describing his resignation as a dignified and appropriate step towards safeguarding the company's legacy.

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"I don't believe this personal affair will remain an isolated event. I also don't believe it can be separated from the company's broader PR crisis in DC: selling advanced chips to China, including through unscrupulous measures," Fedasiuk said in a post on X.

Fedasiuk also expressed confidence in Nvidia's future, citing its strong product portfolio and extensive business operations.

While acknowledging potential market concerns over Huang's departure, he said the multitrillion-dollar company, supported by tens of thousands of skilled engineers, would remain central to the global AI industry, the report noted.

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Following Huang's resignation, Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress as interim CEO and initiated a search for a permanent successor.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested in a social media post that Apple's Tim Cook was the only suitable replacement for Huang.

Fedasiuk described Kress as a natural choice for the interim role, adding that selecting a permanent CEO could take several weeks or months.

"The board is in a strong position with the company's CFO at the helm, and I believe that Nvidia will remain a stable backbone of the global AI industry," he said. (ANI)

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