NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM and others launch Open Secure AI Alliance to strengthen AI security after Hugging Face cyber incident

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): NVIDIA and several global technology companies have launched the Open Secure AI Alliance, a new industry initiative aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence (AI) security and helping organisations respond to emerging AI-powered cyber threats.

Advertisement

Announcing the initiative in a blog post on Monday, NVIDIA said the Open Secure AI Alliance will bring together technology companies to develop and share tools that can help detect, investigate and respond to AI-related security threats.

Advertisement

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, in a post on X, said, "Attackers have frontier AI. Defenders need a frontier AI ecosystem--the best open and closed models, force-multiplied by a global community."

Advertisement

Explaining the need for the alliance, Huang referred to the recent cyber incident at Hugging Face, where an AI system was involved in breaching the company's infrastructure during a security evaluation.

"During the Hugging Face incident, closed AI blocked essential forensics. An open-weight frontier model helped contain the intrusion. That's why we created the Open Secure AI Alliance," Huang said.

Advertisement

According to NVIDIA's blog, the alliance has been formed to ensure that cybersecurity teams have access to advanced AI tools that can be used to investigate and respond to attacks.

According to the NVIDIA blog, the alliance aims to promote open and collaborative AI security and help organisations build and use AI systems more securely.

The alliance includes technology companies and organisations such as Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Dell Technologies, Cloudflare, Red Hat, Hugging Face, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow and the Linux Foundation, among others.

NVIDIA said members of the alliance will contribute AI models, software, datasets and research to help strengthen cybersecurity and improve the safe adoption of AI across industries.

The company said the initiative is intended to encourage collaboration across the technology industry as AI becomes a bigger part of businesses and critical digital infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)