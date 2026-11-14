Nvidia risks losing critical supply chain deals without Jensen Huang, warns Elon Musk

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned that Nvidia could lose some of its critical supply chain agreements following the departure of its co-founder Jensen Huang, highlighting the importance of his personal relationships with suppliers and business partners.

In his latest remarks on X, Musk said several of Nvidia's key supply chain arrangements were built on personal trust rather than formal written contracts, raising concerns about their continuity without Huang at the helm.

"Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract," Musk said.

"Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost," he added.

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Musk's comments highlight the potential business risks facing Nvidia following Huang's departure, particularly as the chipmaker plays a central role in supplying advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence systems worldwide.

His latest remarks come after he publicly backed a petition seeking Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.

"A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too," Musk said in a post on X on Friday.

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Earlier, Musk had also expressed willingness to work with Huang after a social media user suggested that he hire the Nvidia co-founder.

Responding to the suggestion, Musk said, "That would be an honor."

Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and chief executive officer amid mounting scrutiny over reports concerning his alleged extramarital relationships.

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According to The New York Times, Huang allegedly had a relationship with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell, who reports to him. The newspaper cited five people who had worked at the company.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported on Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by some US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

Following Huang's resignation, Nvidia appointed its Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, overseeing its transformation into one of the world's leading suppliers of AI chips.

Musk's latest warning shifts attention from the controversy surrounding Huang's departure to its possible implications for Nvidia's business operations and the stability of its supply chain relationships. (ANI)

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