Nvidia stock slides 8% as probe into CEO Huang’s ties to ‘Chinese spy’ unfolds

Nvidia stock fell more than 8 per cent in early trading on Monday following the announcement of an internal inquiry into whether chief executive Jensen Huang had been the focus of a foreign intelligence operation, raising concerns about his future at the AI chip company.

Nvidia ranks as the second-most valuable company globally. Nvidia stock fell 5 per cent in pre-market trading earlier on Monday. Huang is under investigation at the board level to find out if he was the focus of a foreign intelligence operation.

The investigation comes after a news article associated him with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to have shared details with Beijing.

Last month, the sources unveiled that Huang was in a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company, who is not his relative.

Advertisement

US officials examined her and found that she was a resource for Chinese intelligence. According to Bernstein, the dispute is improbable to affect the demand for Nvidia’s offerings. The claims might turn into a ‘serious distraction’ for the company or, in a worst-case situation, offer ‘substantial leverage’ to legislators from both political parties, brokerage Bernstein noted on Monday.

Nevertheless, the company cautioned that regulatory challenges might grow as the development of AI infrastructure emerges as a significant political concern.

The latest developments are expected to maintain Nvidia at the heart of the discussion. Bernstein holds an “outperform” rating for Nvidia, setting a price target at USD 400.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a senior market analyst at Equiti Group, stated, “This was merely the icing on the cake for investors seeking to exit AI-related stocks. It’s an extremely negative headline impacting tech stocks. The focus on Nvidia may diminish later this week “when we have more pressing matters to address, such as the inflation data,” added the analyst.

Nvidia’s technology has played a key role in various significant advancements within the tech industry, ranging from video gaming and autonomous cars to cloud computing and AI. The firm invested early in AI while under Huang’s leadership. When ChatGPT debuted in late 2022, Nvidia’s chips were already positioned to take advantage of the surge in demand for computing capabilities to facilitate AI. Moreover, Nvidia has evolved into one of the globe’s most valuable enterprises and a key provider for leading tech firms.