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Home / Business / Nvidia takes the plunge into PC market with new RTX Spark superchips

Nvidia takes the plunge into PC market with new RTX Spark superchips

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ANI
Updated At : 11:50 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], June 1, (ANI): In a landmark move that will shake up the personal computing market, Nvidia unveiled the N1X processor developed alongside Microsoft that will power Windows laptops and will debut this fall, CNBC reported.

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These processors will be incorporated into a new RTX Spark superchip, the report said.

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"This reinvention of the computer is as big a deal as the reinvention of the phone into what we now know as the smartphone," the report quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as saying.

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"Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," he added. "This is the first completely re-engineered, reinvented line of PCs that has happened in 40 years."

The PC chip market has been dominated by Intel and AMD, which championed the x86 processors. The Nvidia chips will combine GPUs on the Blackwell architecture and the new Arm-based N1X processor, along with 128 gigabytes of unified memory. These are being custom-designed by Taiwan's MediaTek.

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The new PC processor will use TSMC's 3-nanometer technology, according to the news report.

Reuters had reported that the efforts to make an ARM-based chip for PCs came as part of a Microsoft-led push.

ARM-based chips are more efficient as they use a simpler set of instructions compared to the x86 processor, which is known more for its raw power and uses a complex set of instructions.

Apple also makes ARM-based processors with its latest M5 chips powering a pricier line of products. The first laptops to come with these new chips will be aimed at gamers and creators and will be as thin as 14 millimetres. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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