California [US], November 14 (ANI): Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang following the latter's resignation as the chipmaker's CEO amid a controversy surrounding his alleged extramarital relationships, the Financial Times reported.

According to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, Haas, who has headed the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022, is among the names being considered by Nvidia's board as it explores leadership options following Huang's departure.

Haas previously worked at Nvidia for around seven years more than a decade ago and is understood to maintain strong professional relationships with Huang and several members of the company's board.

However, Nvidia has indicated that the succession process remains at an early stage. In a statement, the company's board said it was "in the process of selecting a search firm" to identify a new chief executive and had not "formally engaged" with any candidates, the Financial Times reported.

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"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the board added.

The announcement comes amidst speculation that several Nvidia employees have started a petition to reinstate Huang, a move that recieved the backing of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In a post on X where he was replying to an X user, Musk said, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too."

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Jensen Huang announced his resignation on Thursday after 33 years at the helm of the company. Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO.

Huang's departure came amid mounting scrutiny over reports of his alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom some US intelligence officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

The controversy had earlier intensified following reports of another alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to Huang.

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Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, also reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second company employee, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his personal conduct and leadership.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, transformed the company into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips and became one of the most prominent figures in the global AI industry.(ANI)

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