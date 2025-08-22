DT
Nvidia's Jensen Huang makes third visit to Taiwan this year, meets TSMC executives

Nvidia's Jensen Huang makes third visit to Taiwan this year, meets TSMC executives

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], August 22 (ANI): Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Taiwan on Friday for discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), marking his third visit to the island country this year.

As per a report by Focus Taiwan, soon after landing at Taipei Songshan Airport in the morning, Huang told reporters that he would meet top executives at TSMC to review Nvidia's latest developments. The talks are expected to focus on the company's new virtual reality-related chips and upcoming products, including the Spectrum-X Phonics switches.

Calling TSMC "one of the greatest companies in the history of humanity," Huang revealed that Nvidia is collaborating with the Taiwanese chipmaker on six new chips. These include a central processing unit (CPU), a graphics processing unit (GPU), and NVlink chips designed for switch production.

Earlier this month, TSMC continued to secure major government support across multiple countries. According to a separate Focus Taiwan report, the company received subsidies totaling USD 2.23 billion (NTD 67.13 billion) from the United States, Germany, Japan and China during the first half of 2025.

The report noted that TSMC obtained USD 1.17 billion (NTD 35.15 billion) in the first quarter of this year, followed by USD 1.06 billion (NTD 31.98 billion) in the second quarter. Combined with the USD 2.49 billion (NTD 75.16 billion) it received in 2024, the company has now collected USD 4.7 billion (NTD 142.29 billion) in aid from the four governments over the past 18 months.

In the United States, TSMC's Arizona subsidiary is expanding rapidly with three advanced semiconductor plants worth USD 65 billion. The first factory began mass production in late 2024 using 4-nanometer technology. Construction of the second facility has been completed, with production using 3-nanometer chips expected soon. Work is also underway on a third site that will feature the company's cutting-edge 2-nanometer and A16 process technologies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

