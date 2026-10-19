NX Group Presents Logistics Strategy to Support Semiconductor Ecosystem Development at SEMICON India 2026

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2026 /Kyodo JBN/ --

- Group Holds MOU Signing Ceremony with ISM and Introduces Its Initiatives in Indian Market -

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The NX Group, consisting of companies under NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the three-day SEMICON India 2026, held in New Delhi, India, from Thursday, September 17, to Saturday, September 19. During the event, the Group held a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on strategic cooperation with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and was interviewed by Indian and global media to share details about the NX Group’s semiconductor logistics strategy and its initiatives in the Indian market.

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SEMICON India is one of South Asia’s largest semiconductor trade shows, bringing together semiconductor-related companies and government agencies from around the world and spanning a wide range of sectors within the semiconductor industry. The 2026 iteration attracted significant attention both domestically and internationally as a symbol of the development of India’s semiconductor industry, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi even attending on the first day. Efforts are currently underway in India to build an ecosystem for the entire industry, ranging from semiconductor design and manufacturing to manufacturing equipment, materials, and advanced packaging. More than 600 organizations, including semiconductor manufacturers, related companies, and government agencies from around the world, took part in this year’s event, which drew approximately 40,000 visitors.

The NX Group is the only Japanese logistics provider to have exhibited at this event for three consecutive years, showcasing its end-to-end logistics solutions that offer seamless service from air and ocean freight to customs clearance, warehousing, factory delivery, installation support, and shipment of finished products. The Group also introduced visitors to the semiconductor logistics expertise it has cultivated globally, as well as its efforts to develop its logistics infrastructure in India and strengthen its logistics capabilities to better serve the semiconductor industry.

Numerous customers, partners, and government officials stopped by the NX Group booth during the event to conduct business discussions and exchange views. The Group received a wide range of inquiries regarding the transport of semiconductor-related cargo, logistics infrastructure, and high-quality logistics services, and took full advantage of this valuable opportunity to gain a direct understanding of its customers’ needs and use that insight to further enhance its services.

- MOU signing ceremony with ISM

On September 18, the second day of the event, the NX Group held a ceremony at the venue to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)(*).

This MOU establishes a framework for logistics cooperation aimed at building India’s semiconductor ecosystem. It facilitates the sharing of information and exchange of views on challenges related to the transport of semiconductor-related cargo and logistics infrastructure, and explores appropriate forms of cooperation. A large number of media outlets gathered at the venue, providing the NX Group with opportunities to widely showcase its initiatives for supporting the development of India’s semiconductor industry from a logistics perspective.

Participants at the MOU signing ceremony with ISM: https://drive.google.com/file/d/169EbIzkWWgMDIKC8HvKjxwtJYtomEAnH/view?usp=drive_link

- Responding to media inquiries

Over the course of the event, a number of Indian and global media outlets interviewed the NX Group’s representatives, who introduced the Group’s end-to-end logistics solutions -- which provide comprehensive services ranging from air and ocean freight to customs clearance, warehousing, factory delivery, and installation support -- and highlighted the Group’s efforts to support the development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem from a logistics perspective. They also explained the Group’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, which identifies the Indo-Pacific region -- centered on India and extending to the Middle East and East, West, and Southern Africa -- as a growth market, as well as its policy of leveraging its global network and expertise in semiconductor logistics to assist customers’ growth and regional industrial development.

Media interview with Katsuhito Kobayashi, Managing Director of NX South Asia & Oceania: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SUfMamQQjKYU4bknFJPJiEW-zeQxxX8d/view?usp=drive_link

The NX Group views India as a key growth market as it endeavors to realize its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market." Moving forward, the Group will continue making the most of its global network and logistics expertise to expand its logistics infrastructure and services, while seeking closer collaboration with customers and partners to help develop India’s semiconductor industry and establish sustainable supply chains.

(*) Related press release: NX Group Signs Strategic Cooperation Memorandum with India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to Develop Semiconductor Logistics Infrastructure in India (September 19, 2026) https://www.nipponexpress.com/press/370/

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

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