NX Group Signs Strategic Cooperation Memorandum with India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to Develop Semiconductor Logistics Infrastructure in India

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2026 /Kyodo JBN/ --

- Supporting India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem through Logistics, Contributing to Resilient Supply Chains -

Advertisement

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, September 9 with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), an initiative overseen by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of the Government of India, for strategic cooperation aimed at developing semiconductor logistics infrastructure and strengthening supply chains in India. Under the MOU, the two parties will work more closely than ever to cooperate in addressing logistics-related challenges and developing infrastructure toward the establishment of India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Advertisement

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Advertisement

Image 1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wvtpvFx9cEslQDY3CBSkEp44YqexdlZ8/view?usp=drive_link

In India, efforts are underway as part of the government’s semiconductor policy "Semicon 2.0 (*1)," to establish a comprehensive industrial ecosystem covering semiconductor design and manufacturing, manufacturing equipment and materials, and advanced packaging. Transporting precision semiconductor-related cargo requires not only vibration control but also measures to address infrastructure-related challenges in each region. Developing advanced logistics infrastructure is therefore essential.

The NX Group regards India as one of its most important markets for realizing its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market." The Group has set a target of increasing sales from its Indian operations to 60 billion yen by fiscal 2028 and is expanding its logistics facilities and services, including plans to open a dedicated semiconductor logistics center in the Dholera area of Gujarat in 2027.

Image 2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BoN578JVupm1oo3COSljwuVSi-hwMB_V/view?usp=drive_link

ISM is an initiative overseen by MeitY of the Government of India and a core agency leading the development of infrastructure for India’s semiconductor and display industries. The two parties have held a series of discussions on developing logistics and warehouse infrastructure for India’s semiconductor sector, including a visit by an ISM delegation to the NX Group Building in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (*2).

The signing of this MOU develops this dialogue and collaboration into a formal framework for cooperation. Leveraging their respective expertise and networks, the two parties will share information and exchange views on challenges related to the transportation of semiconductor-related cargo and logistics infrastructure and consider the appropriate forms of cooperation toward developing logistics infrastructure that supports India’s semiconductor industry and realizing resilient supply chains.

The NX Group will continue leveraging its global network and logistics expertise to work with customers and partners in building sustainable supply chains and addressing social challenges.

(*1): The second phase of the Indian government’s semiconductor industry development program. Building on the manufacturing and assembly foundation established during the first phase, this national strategy seeks to establish a complete semiconductor ecosystem in India by integrating design capabilities, domestic procurement of manufacturing equipment and materials, research and development, and human resource development.

(*2): "Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) delegation visits NX Group Building" (January 27, 2026) For more information, please visit: https://www.nipponexpress.com/press/2026/27-Jan-26-1.html

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)