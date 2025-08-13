NX Group to Exhibit at SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi

TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2025 /Kyodo JBN/ --

Advertisement

The NX Group will exhibit at SEMICON India 2025 to be held in New Delhi, India from Tuesday, September 2 to Thursday, September 4.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Advertisement

Booth image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kNbAbGU4Zg39IMn8lWOlPZKbb6OYC7fQ/view?usp=drive_link

SEMICON India is one of the largest electronic equipment exhibitions in South Asia. It aims to bring a wide range of semiconductor-related players to India and position the country as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technological development. The exhibition gathers semiconductor manufacturers, equipment and materials suppliers, logistics providers and other stakeholders to showcase the latest technologies and products.

Advertisement

The NX Group has been deeply involved in developing logistics infrastructure for India’s semiconductor industry, which has seen increasing entries by both domestic and international companies since the Indian government launched large-scale industry promotion measures at the end of 2021. Following the group’s participation last year, this marks its second consecutive year at the event. T he NX Group will present its comprehensive logistics solutions and high-quality services th at support the development of India’s semiconductor industry, as well as the latest updates on logistics infrastructure development in India.

Through its participation in SEMICON India 2025, the NX Group aims to strengthen relationships with customers and stakeholders, forge new partnerships and support the business growth of clients -- p articularly those in the semiconductor sector. It is much appreciated if visitors could stop by at its booth when attend ing the event.

Exhibition Overview

Exhibition Title: SEMICON I ndia 2025

Dates: Tuesday, September 2, to Thursday, September 4 , 2025

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On the final day, September 4 , close at 5:00 p.m. (Indian time)

Venue: Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi

Booth Number: 1066

Official Website: https://www.semiconindia.org

Exhibitions

- Global and India Logistics Network

Overview of NX Group’s logistics network both globally and within India.

- End-to-End Semiconductor Logistics Solutions

Introduction to e nd - to -e nd logistics solutions in the semiconductor industry, from the construction of a plant to sales of products.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)