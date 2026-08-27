NX Group to Participate in 'SEMICON India 2026' in New Delhi

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2026 /Kyodo JBN/ --

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The NX Group, comprising companies under NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be participating in the three-day "SEMICON India 2026" to be held from Thursday, September 17, to Saturday, September 19, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in New Delhi, India.

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Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

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Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JjQsw66c847RNu7lmO2TMrHveXbOE-yV/view?usp=drive_link

"SEMICON India," one of South Asia’s largest electronics trade shows, seeks to attract a wide range of semiconductor-related players to India and establish the country as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development. Under the theme "Transform Tomorrow: Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem," this year’s event will feature over 500 companies from more than 20 countries, with a wide range of firms showcasing the latest technologies and products spanning semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment/materials, and logistics.

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Backed by government policy support, efforts are underway in India to implement semiconductor-manufacturing projects as well as to build an ecosystem for the industry that encompasses design, manufacturing equipment and materials, front-end and back-end processes, research and development, and human resource development. To support the growth of India’s semiconductor industry from a logistics perspective, the NX Group operates 103 locations and 60 warehouse facilities across 39 cities in India, providing services that leverage its global network and local logistics infrastructure.

The NX Group’s booth will showcase the Group’s end-to-end solutions, covering air and ocean freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, domestic distribution, factory delivery, in-factory logistics, and installation and assembly. It will also highlight services specialized for semiconductor logistics, such as the design of safe transport routes based on preliminary road surveys, vibration countermeasures using air-suspension vehicles and vibration-resistant pallets, temperature control, and precise delivery and installation within clean-rooms.

By participating in this exhibition, the NX Group hopes to strengthen relationships with its customers and other relevant organizations as well as building new partnerships to support the business expansion of its customers, particularly those in the semiconductor-related industries. Participants in the event are advised to feel free to stop by the Group’s booth.

Event overview: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l2_wGR7aTg8_7p7tzUXJoegkxwjWmxhd/view?usp=drive_link

Exhibit highlights -Global and Indian semiconductor logistics networks The booth will introduce the NX Group’s network connecting semiconductor-related facilities around the world with major cities, airports, seaports, and logistics hubs across India. It will also inform visitors of the dedicated semiconductor logistics center scheduled to open in Gujarat in 2027 as well as the development of other semiconductor logistics infrastructure in India.

-Safe, high-quality semiconductor logistics Exhibits within the booth will explain the Group’s safe and reliable methods for transporting semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and precision instruments that combine preliminary road surveys and verification, vibration measurements, air-suspension vehicles, vibration-resistant pallets, and temperature control.

-End-to-end semiconductor logistics solutions Other exhibits will present end-to-end logistics solutions for the semiconductor industry, covering everything from factory construction to product sales.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kFIv8MOEkSpoNNieDuQMQxHmBk5HsPHw/view?usp=drive_link

Official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

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