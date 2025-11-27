NX India Receives Uno Minda Group’s 'Best Integrated Supply Chain Support Award'

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2025 /Kyodo JBN/ --

Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter "NX India"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., received the "Best Integrated Supply Chain Support Award" at the Uno Minda Group's annual supplier conference in Gurgaon, Haryana on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The Uno Minda Group is a leading automotive component manufacturer with more than 1,000 suppliers inside and outside India, and its Best Integrated Supply Chain Support Award is given to the partner companies that made the most significant contributions to its supply chain, with candidates being comprehensively assessed on safety, service, quality, cost and innovative technology. As the Group’s logistics partner, NX India is responsible for transporting auto parts, and it was selected for this year’s award in recognition of its efforts to build a stable delivery system, maintain and improve operational quality, implement safety measures and pursue continuous improvements.

Approximately 350 companies were invited to attend the annual supplier conference, and only NX India and one other company were selected in the logistics category based on their overall evaluations. NX India President P. Krishna Murthy and Vice President Rahul Dutta were presented with a trophy and a commemorative plaque at the awards ceremony, with Vice President Dutta remarking: "This prestigious award is the result of the efforts of all the employees and management directly involved in our logistics operations or assisting us on a day-to-day basis. With your support, we will continue striving to create more value and earn even greater trust from our customers."

The NX Group remains committed to contributing to the development of the automotive industry and the realization of sustainable societies by providing high-quality logistics services.

