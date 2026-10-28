NxtGen Named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: NxtGen, a provider of cloud, AI infrastructure and managed services in India, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

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- Partnership to help customers translate AI adoption into measurable business outcomes

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- "SpeedCode" - a coding agent planned for engineering teams

- Pilot to assess quality, completion time, and cost

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The OpenAI Partner Network is a global programme for partners to build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

Supporting Enterprise AI Adoption in India

As an OpenAI Select Partner, NxtGen will continue working with OpenAI to help organisations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively.

This work will help organisations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work. NxtGen will focus on supporting Indian enterprises with architecture, security, access controls, auditability and local operating support.

Speaking about the requirements of Indian enterprises, A S Rajgopal, MD & CEO, NxtGen, said, "India's enterprises need access to advanced AI together with the governance, local operating capability and accountability required to put it to work."

"Becoming an OpenAI Select Partner will help us bring these elements together and support customers as they move from experimentation to practical applications across their businesses," he added.

Expanding AI Services and Introducing SpeedCode

NxtGen supports organisations in India with cloud, data centre, AI infrastructure, cyber resilience and managed services. Its AI services span discovery, architecture, evaluation, security review, adoption, usage governance and production operations.

NxtGen also plans to introduce SpeedCode, an India-focused, NxtGen-owned coding agent built using the open-source Codex CLI and OpenAI models via API. It is designed to help engineering teams turn defined software tasks into scoped, tested, and reviewable code changes while keeping developers in control.

Evaluating SpeedCode Through a Controlled Pilot

Looking ahead, NxtGen plans to offer a controlled SpeedCode pilot, enabling customers to assess accepted engineering work, completion time, quality, and cost before considering wider adoption. Through this work, NxtGen aims to help customers translate AI adoption into measurable business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network.

Also, for further information about NxtGen, please visit the website.

About NxtGen

NxtGen is India's largest sovereign cloud provider, serving more than 1,000 customers across the country. NxtGen operates– SpeedCloud®- a public cloud platform, SpeedCloud Supreme – an alternative to private cloud and Industry vertical clouds for the Government and Financial Services. NxtGen delivers value to its customers by ensuring superior performance at lower cost. The NxtGen AI portfolio unifies GPU platforms from NVIDIA, AMD & Intel and provides a wide choice of highly optimised models to build enterprise use cases. NxtGen is working to truly democratise the cloud and AI technologies by making them viable for enterprises of all sizes.

For media queries, please reach out to marketing@nxtgen.com

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