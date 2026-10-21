NxtGen reaffirms its sovereign-cloud commitment and rejects misleading allegations

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NxtGen, India's sovereign cloud provider, reaffirms its commitment to data, operational, technological and jurisdictional sovereignty.

NxtGen's sovereign cloud infrastructure is designed to ensure that customers' data, operations and technology remain under Indian control and are subjected to applicable laws. All data protected from foreign-jurisdictional access or control, customer agreements and the defined service scope. This commitment is central to how NxtGen serves enterprises, regulated industries, public-sector and Government organisations.

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Recent claims linking NxtGen to Jeffrey Epstein or suggesting that the company compromises India's electoral infrastructure are false, misleading and unsupported.

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NxtGen has never had any association, commercial or otherwise, with Vinod Khosla. The allegations appear to conflate a separately disclosed commercial agreement for purchase of servers between NxtGen and Akash Systems with an unrelated personal or political narrative. The agreement does not establish that NxtGen is owned, controlled or operated by Khosla Ventures or Mr. Vinod Khosla, nor does it establish any connection between NxtGen and Jeffrey Epstein. Akash Systems did not deliver any equipment to NxtGen, and commercial contract is not valid.

ECINET is an Election Commission of India platform. NxtGen does not control India's electoral process or electoral data. Any suggestion that NxtGen's sovereign-cloud operations expose electoral data to foreign powers or private interests is speculative and unsupported by verified evidence.

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NxtGen's purpose is to help organizations operate securely and confidently in India, with greater control over their data, infrastructure and technology. We remain committed to transparency, security and responsible technology infrastructure.

We call upon the originators and publishers of these allegations to correct the record and remove the misleading content. NxtGen reserves all rights in relation to the false statements and the reputational harm caused by their publication.

About NxtGen

NxtGen is India's largest sovereign cloud provider, serving more than 1,000+ customers across the country. NxtGen operates– SpeedCloud®- a public cloud platform, SpeedCloud Supreme – an alternative to private cloud and Industry vertical clouds for the Government and Financial Services. NxtGen delivers value to its customers by ensuring superior performance at lower cost. NxtGen AI portfolio unifies GPU platforms from NVIDIA, AMD & Intel and provides a wide choice of highly optimized models to build enterprise use cases. NxtGen is working to truly democratize the cloud and AI technologies by making them viable for enterprises of all sizes.

Learn more at https://nxtgen.com.

Media Contact: marketing@nxtgen.com

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