NxtGen, Indian sovereign cloud and AI leader opens managed cloud and AI services to international markets, backed by a coordinated flag relay from the Himalayas to India Gate

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MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NxtGen today announced the global launch of SpeedCloud Global, extending its enterprise-grade managed cloud and AI services from India to international markets. The launch positions NxtGen to compete directly with global hyperscalers on the metric that matters most to enterprises: superior performance at materially lower cost.

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SpeedCloud Global delivers general workloads at 60 percent lower cost than leading hyperscalers, with cloud deployment in as little as 48 hours. The offering is built for organisations that are seeking a high-performance alternative to incumbent providers, without compromising on enterprise controls, compliance, or reliability.

SpeedCloud Global is available now. International organizations can explore services and pricing at speedcloud.nxtgen.com.

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"Today we take India's cloud to the world," said A S Rajgopal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NxtGen. "India is no longer only the back office of global technology; it is now building world-class cloud infrastructure and competing on performance and cost, on its own terms."

To mark the launch, NxtGen teams carried the SpeedCloud Global flag across the country on the same morning, from a Himalayan pass in Ladakh at over 18,000 feet to company's own datacenter at Bidadi near Bangalore. The relay reflects the idea behind the launch: performance at altitude, from India, to the world.

SpeedCloud Global builds on NxtGen's established position in the Indian market. The company serves more than 1,000 customers and over 200 government departments. NxtGen was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Sovereign Cloud Platforms, Q2 2026, and operates one of India's largest AI infrastructure footprints.

The company holds a comprehensive set of enterprise certifications, including ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 20000-1:2018, SOC 1 Type I, SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, and PCI DSS. NxtGen is empaneled under the MeitY Government Community Cloud, CERT-In, and the IndiaAI Mission.

About NxtGen

NxtGen is India's largest sovereign cloud provider, serving more than 1000+ customers across the country. NxtGen operates– SpeedCloud®- a public cloud platform, SpeedCloud Supreme – an alternative to private cloud and Industry vertical clouds for the Government and Financial Services. NxtGen delivers value to its customers by ensuring superior performance at lower cost. NxtGen AI portfolio unifies GPU platforms from NVIDIA, AMD & Intel and provides a wide choice of highly optimised models to build enterprise use cases. NxtGen is working to truly democratise the cloud and AI technologies by making them viable for enterprises of all sizes.

Learn more at https://nxtgen.com.

Media Contact contact@nxtgen.com

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