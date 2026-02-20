Nykaa Strengthens Its Korean Beauty Portfolio with the Launch of Viral Skincare Sensation, medicube

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle company, announces the arrival of medicube, a brand that has redefined results-led skincare globally. Celebrated for its clinically proven formulations, medicube has set new standards in innovation while creating some of the most talked-about, viral skincare heroes across markets. Through a strategic partnership with APR Corporation, medicube now makes its much-awaited omnichannel debut on Nykaa and is now available across the platform and select retail stores.

Advertisement

Driven by a results-first philosophy, medicube combines dermatologist-tested formulations with advanced skincare technology, delivering targeted solutions for real skin concerns from pores and pigmentation to elasticity, hydration, and glow. Its high-performance formulas and dramatic before-and-after results have earned it a loyal global following, with multiple ranges consistently going viral and selling out across platforms.

Advertisement

Nykaa continues to lead the charge in curating the most sought-after Korean innovations with the launch of medicube. Over the last decade, Nykaa has shaped India's K-beauty revolution, building the country's largest and most thoughtfully curated Korean beauty ecosystem across skincare, derma-cosmetics, and haircare. Through its dedicated Korean Beauty Store online and an expansive network of 280+ retail stores pan-India, Nykaa has cemented its position as the exclusive launchpad for breakthrough disruptors. The arrival of medicube strengthens a category Nykaa has already scaled and mainstreamed, further expanding access to globally trending, performance-driven Korean beauty for Indian consumers across markets.

Debuting with its most in-demand ranges - Zero, PDRN, Collagen and Deep Vita C--medicube introduces a comprehensive, results-focused routine designed to address multiple skin concerns while elevating overall skin health and radiance.

Advertisement

Shop the bestsellers now-

Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, Priced at INR 2600: The internet's favourite overnight treatment, this easy-peel sleeping mask wraps the skin in a firming, glow-boosting layer. Infused with Collagen Extract, Niacinamide, and Ceramide NP, it works overnight to improve elasticity, deeply moisturise, and reveal plump, luminous skin by morning.

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream, Priced at INR 1600: A bouncy, lightweight gel-cream that hydrates, firms, and boosts glow in one step. Powered by soluble and hydrolyzed collagen, it delivers long-lasting moisture while improving skin elasticity and smoothness.

PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask, Priced at INR 2500 : One of the brand's most viral products globally, this glow-enhancing mask is enriched with Salmon PDRN, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Niacinamide to visibly brighten, balance skin tone, and restore radiance.

PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, Priced at INR 2300: A high-performance treatment formulated with Salmon PDRN and a 5-type peptide complex, designed to improve elasticity, refine uneven skin tone, and support skin regeneration for a firmer, clearer complexion.

Zero Blackhead Deep Cleansing Oil, Priced at INR 1900: A brand favourite, the 3-in-1 pore-clearing cleansing oil with 90% plant-based oils that melts away makeup, sunscreen, and impurities while targeting blackheads and excess sebum without stripping the skin.

PDRN Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Priced at INR 1900: A refreshing daily cleanser that removes excess sebum and impurities while helping improve overall skin tone and texture for a brighter, more balanced complexion.

PDRN Pink Niacinamide Milky Toner, Priced at INR 2300: A multi-layer hydration for plump, dewy skin with a soft pink glow, while helping strengthen the skin barrier even for acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, milky texture absorbs instantly without any stickiness, leaving the complexion smooth, calm, and radiant.

medicube is now available on Nykaa.com, the Nykaa app, and select Nykaa stores across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)