Nykaa Welcomes Global Icon Deepika Padukone as its Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: When a true beauty icon joins forces with a brand that celebrates every shade, every texture, and every detail of what makes you, you, it becomes a celebration of self-care and self-expression. Nykaa, India's favorite beauty and lifestyle destination, proudly welcomes Global Icon Deepika Padukone - actress, entrepreneur, mental health advocate, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and above all, a timeless beauty who has defined beauty on her own terms at every stage of life. Together, they share one simple truth: in a world that pulls women in countless directions, choosing yourself is the most beautiful act of all.

Catch her in a playful avatar, reminding you that you don't need a reason or an occasion to get ready. The best reason? You!

Link to the campaign video.

From the very beginning, Nykaa has embraced beauty in all its shades, moods, and forms - because true beauty defies a one-size-fits-all approach. It's deeply personal, constantly evolving, and as unique as the individual who wears it. Over the past decade, Nykaa has grown from a retailer into a movement, democratizing beauty across India and empowering over 45 million consumers with the best of global brands, homegrown heroes, expert education, and immersive experiences to explore their relationship with beauty.

And in Deepika Padukone, Nykaa has found not just a muse, but a mirror.

From her debut as Shanti Priya to her fearless roles in films like Cocktail and Piku, to red carpets from Cannes to the Met Gala - Deepika has redefined Indian beauty on her own terms. But beyond the flashbulbs, her story is rooted in authenticity and Deepika has embraced every chapter with grace and intention. She has never been bound by society's expectations of beauty - she has always chosen herself.

That's what makes this partnership so powerful. Because beauty today is more than makeup - it's a personal ritual woven into the small and big moments of everyday life. A moisturiser before the gym. A swipe of lipstick for brunch. A spritz of fragrance before a meeting. A nighttime skincare routine. These aren't just habits - they are affirmations of self-love, reflections of one's journey, and celebrations of how far you've come.

Nykaa's and Deepika's message to every woman is simple: you don't need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; it's about feeling at home in your own skin. And Nykaa will be with you at every step - whether you're 17 and picking out your first kajal, or 40 and finding the perfect retinol. It's a brand that grows with you, evolves with you, and empowers you to say: Tum Hi Ho Nykaa.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said:

"We are proud to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Nykaa family. As a global cultural icon, her authenticity and versatility perfectly complement our vision to lead the transformation of beauty in India and beyond. Deepika's ability to inspire across generations strengthens our mission to build a beauty ecosystem where commerce, culture, and community converge, empowering millions to own their unique journeys. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all."

For Deepika, this partnership reflects her personal truth:

"Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone - it has always been about the everyday rituals and practicing them with consistency. And nobody understands this better than Nykaa. Nykaa understands that beauty isn't just for the big occasions but also for the moments in between. Together we are committed to inspire millions to define beauty on their own terms."

As brand ambassador, Deepika will bring her authenticity to Nykaa's most iconic beauty moments - from industry-first initiatives like the Pink Friday Sale and Nykaaland, to the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, festive campaigns, and beyond. She is not just a face of the brand; she embodies its message: that beauty is yours to define.

So the next time you reach for that lipstick or linger over your skincare ritual, remember - you don't need a reason to feel beautiful. You are the reason. As Deepika reminds us with a wink in Nykaa's new campaign: "Sirf bahar jaane ke liye kaun tayar hota hai? Tum hi ho, Nykaa."

ABOUT NYKAA

Nykaa's vision is to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Born from a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer-tech beauty company. Falguni Nayar's entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore. Nykaa has also expanded into the Middle East through its omnichannel beauty offering 'Nysaa.'

Over the years, Nykaa has steadily captured the hearts of consumers, serving 45 million customers (as of 30 Jun'25) through its online platforms and 250 offline beauty destinations (as of 31st July'25), while building loyal communities through engaging and educative content.

House of Nykaa - Nykaa continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Nykaa Cosmetics, Dot & Key, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Collections, Nykaa Wanderlust, Nykaa Perfumery, Earth Rhythm alongside celebrated fashion labels such as Nykd by Nykaa, KICA, 20 Dresses, RSVP, and Gajra Gang, have become household names, consistently delivering inspiration and high-performing products to consumers.

Nykaa's unwavering commitment to authenticity and customer-centricity has cemented its position as the retailer of choice for international brands looking to enter the Indian market. With Nykaa's Global Store, a gateway to some of the world's most coveted brands, the company harnesses its powerful supply chain and marketing expertise to create a flawless shopping experience. Trusted by renowned global names like Charlotte Tilbury, Elf Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Foot Locker, Revolve, and Cider, Nykaa has empowered these iconic brands to connect with Indian consumers and make a lasting impact in the market.

Nykaa has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including a place in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List and the Isidoro Alvarez Lifetime Achievement Medal at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona. Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, has also won personal honors such as EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Power Businesswoman by Forbes Asia.

For queries, please contact: pr@nykaa.com

