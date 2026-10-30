nyvo Aims to Make Fee-Only Financial Advice Accessible to Indian Families

The Bengaluru-based platform offers SEBI-registered, fee-only investment advice for ₹999 a year, aiming to help Indian households align investments, insurance and financial goals

Bengaluru, India: As Indian households increasingly participate in financial markets through mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIPs), managing investments alongside insurance, savings and long-term financial commitments remains a challenge. While access to financial products has expanded, many families continue to make financial decisions in silos, without a consolidated view of their goals, investments and protection needs.

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Bengaluru-based nyvo aims to address this gap as India’s only family finance platform, bringing investment planning, insurance guidance and financial goals together in one place. Founded in September 2025 by Harsh Soni, Founder and CEO, and Kshitij Jain, Co-founder and COO, the platform is designed for families who have started investing but need a clearer, more coordinated approach to managing their finances.

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The idea emerged from the founders’ own experiences navigating financial decisions for their families. Despite their backgrounds in finance and fintech, they found that determining how much to invest, selecting suitable financial products and ensuring adequate insurance coverage were not always straightforward. They identified a gap between the convenience of purchasing financial products and access to independent advice that considers a household’s complete financial picture.

nyvo is built around the principle that financial planning should start with a family’s goals and obligations rather than individual products. By bringing investments, insurance and financial goals into a consolidated view, the platform aims to help households identify gaps in their plans before they become pressing financial concerns.

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Bringing Investments, Insurance and Financial Goals Together

Through the nyvo money app, users can view their mutual fund investments, set financial goals, receive investment recommendations and review existing insurance policies. They can also book a free 30-minute consultation with a human advisor to discuss their financial circumstances and understand their options.

The platform is designed to help families assess whether their financial arrangements are aligned with future needs, from education expenses and retirement planning to outstanding loans and household commitments. Its approach brings together two closely linked aspects of personal finance: building wealth through investments and protecting it through insurance.

nyvo operates through two regulated businesses. Its investment advisory business is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Investment Adviser (INA000022172). Its insurance business operates through nyvo insurance services LLP, registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) as a Corporate Agent (Composite), under registration number CA1085.

A Flat-Fee Model Designed to Minimise Conflicts of Interest

A defining feature of nyvo’s model is its transparent pricing. The platform charges a flat annual advisory fee of ₹999, inclusive of GST, with no minimum investment requirement. It recommends direct mutual fund plans and does not earn distributor commissions on the mutual funds it recommends. The company says its advice is based on long-term data and evidence-led assessments rather than product-placement incentives or sales targets. Its fee-only approach is intended to align recommendations with clients’ financial goals and needs.

For insurance, customers pay the insurer’s applicable premium. nyvo’s salaried advisors help them compare policies and provide ongoing support during the policy term, including assistance with claims. The platform also offers a written financial plan covering goals, investments, insurance and tax considerations, helping families understand how different financial decisions fit into their broader financial strategy.

Data Security and User Control

nyvo says its platform uses bank-grade encryption and read-only access to connected financial information. This means the platform can display relevant financial information without having the ability to move users’ money. The company also states that user data is stored in India and is never sold. These measures form part of its approach to building trust among households seeking greater visibility into their financial position while retaining control over their accounts.

Founders Combine Institutional Finance and Fintech Experience

Harsh Soni brings more than 16 years of institutional finance experience, including roles at Bank of America, Kotak Investment Banking and SBI Capital Markets, as well as fintech company slice.

Kshitij Jain, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, has worked across consulting and fintech, including at Boston Consulting Group and slice.

Drawing on their combined experience, the founders aim to make professional financial advice more accessible to households that may not have traditionally engaged an investment adviser. The broader objective is to help families move from purchasing individual financial products to making coordinated decisions around wealth creation, risk protection and long-term financial security.

By combining investment advice, insurance guidance and financial goal planning under one platform, nyvo is seeking to make family finance more transparent and easier to navigate, particularly for households that need a structured plan but do not want to commit large sums to access professional advice.

About nyvo: nyvo money is a Bengaluru-based family finance platform focused on helping Indian households make informed decisions about investments, insurance and long-term financial goals. Its offering combines SEBI-registered investment advisory services, insurance guidance and access to human advisors, supported by a flat annual investment advisory fee of ₹999, inclusive of GST.

For more information, visit www.nyvo.money

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