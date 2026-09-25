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Home / Business / "NZ's $20 bn investment commitment under FTA to be done through private sector": Envoy Patrick Rata

"NZ's $20 bn investment commitment under FTA to be done through private sector": Envoy Patrick Rata

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): New Zealand's USD 20 billion investment commitment under the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be pursued through private-sector investment over a 15-year period, New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata said, as the two countries prepare for the pact to come into force on October 20.

Rata said New Zealand has begun work on implementing the investment commitment and will work closely with India to facilitate greater investment flows in both directions.

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“Through the agreement, New Zealand has given a commitment to promote private-sector investment into India, and I think that commitment spans a 15-year period,” Rata told ANI.

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“We are starting now. It will take time to work out how we implement that commitment,” he added.

The High Commissioner said the two countries would focus on creating greater opportunities for investment in both markets.

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“We want to spend a lot of time together with India, focusing on how we can increase investment in both directions,” he said.

Rata also highlighted the establishment of a New Zealand Investment Desk in India as a key feature of the agreement. The desk is intended to support New Zealand investors and exporters looking to enter and expand in the Indian market.

“One of the things that I would want to highlight as being quite special about this arrangement is that India will be setting up a New Zealand investment desk, which will support New Zealand investors and exporters and assist them in the market,” he said.

The India-New Zealand FTA provides for a USD 20 billion investment commitment by New Zealand in India over 15 years, aimed at strengthening long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.

To streamline the process, an India-based New Zealand Investment Desk will be set up to support investors throughout the entire investment lifecycle.

Investment cooperation under the pact covers areas including investment promotion, research and innovation, technology flows and skills development.

The agreement also identifies sectors such as renewable energy, digital services and modern infrastructure as areas for potential cooperation.

The FTA, signed in April 2026, is scheduled to enter into force on October 20, opening a new phase in India-New Zealand economic and trade relations.

The investment commitment is part of the broader economic framework established under the agreement, which seeks to deepen commercial engagement and expand opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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