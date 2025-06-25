DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Oakridge International School, Bachupally Reopens with a Vision to Redefine Education in an Evolving World

Oakridge International School, Bachupally Reopens with a Vision to Redefine Education in an Evolving World

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:35 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Bachupally, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25: Oakridge International School, Bachupally reopened to the cheerful voices of students returning after the summer break. Students came back to more than just redesigned spaces- they returned to a culture of bold thinking, deeply personal learning, and a curriculum that is interdisciplinary and anchored in purpose.

In a world evolving faster than ever, Oakridge Bachupally is charting a new course for education--one that goes beyond academics, beyond the familiar, and beyond the now. It marks a renewed commitment to preparing students not just for exams, but for real-world complexity--for the problems that don't have answers yet, the industries that don't exist yet, and the leadership the world will demand next.

Advertisement

"At Oakridge Bachupally, every child is encouraged to look beyond the visible, question the known, and journey into what lies beyond the horizon. With the school reopening, we have opened the gateway to dreams, innovations, and transformation--with a commitment to guiding every student beyond what's expected," said Ms. Anuradha Varma, Principal at Oakridge International School, Bachupally.

The academic year ahead promises a dynamic blend of academic excellence, innovation, and character-building experiences that extend far beyond textbooks. With an emphasis on creativity, collaboration, and compassion, Oakridge Bachupally is no longer just preparing students for the world--they're preparing them to reshape it.

Advertisement

As the school community comes together once again, Oakridge Bachupally reaffirms its promise: to walk beside every learner, guiding them towards a brighter future--one they will help shape.

For more information, visit oakridge.in/bachupally

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts