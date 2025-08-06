Oben Electric Launches Next-Gen Rorr EZ Sigma at an Introductory Price of Rs 1.27 Lakh

PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Oben Electric, India's homegrown R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, today announced the launch of Rorr EZ Sigma - the bold electric, next-generation electric commuter motorcycle at a special introductory price starting at ₹1.27 Lakh for a limited period. Designed to redefine city commuting for the modern Indian rider, Rorr EZ Sigma builds on the strong commuter-first DNA that made the Rorr EZ a success, introducing key hardware and software upgrades to elevate both experience and utility.

Highlights:

Advertisement

- Rorr EZ Sigma comes equipped with Reverse Mode, a 5-inch TFT colour display, new smart features such as navigation, call, message & music Alerts, enhanced seat comfort & bold new graphics, redefining the next-gen electric commuter experience for today's city riders.

- Powered by Oben's proprietary high-performance LFP battery tech, Rorr EZ Sigma is available in 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery variants

Advertisement

- Immediate bookings open at just ₹2,999 with test rides now live across Oben Electric showrooms nationwide. Deliveries begin from 15th August 2025.

New additions include Reverse Mode for easy manoeuvring in tight urban spaces, while a 5-inch TFT colour display enhances dashboard interaction with built-in navigation, trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music. An ergonomically redesigned seat offers enhanced comfort over longer commutes, while the bolder design graphics and the new Electric Red colour add fresh energy to the existing colour palette - Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.

Available in two battery variants, the Rorr EZ Sigma debuts at a special introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh for the 3.4 kWh model and ₹1.37 lakh for the 4.4 kWh model. Prices will be 1.47 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh respectively post the launch offer period. Offering customers an accessible entry into the world of electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ Sigma is available with EMIs starting as low as ₹2,999.

Rorr EZ Sigma customers will also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the upgraded Oben Electric App. This connected app enables riders to track ride details, locate their motorcycle using 'Find My Rorr' with built-in GPS and geo-fencing, access remote diagnostics, receive smart alerts, locate charging stations across a 68,000+ network, and activate Anti-Theft protection with a remote lock, offering complete visibility and control from their smartphone.

At its core, the Rorr EZ Sigma is powered by Oben Electric's patented high-performance LFP battery technology, offering 50% higher temperature resistance, twice the lifespan, and unmatched reliability across India's diverse climates. Both variants of the Rorr EZ Sigma deliver a top speed of 95 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. With class-leading torque of 52 Nm, the bike ensures swift acceleration and a smooth, exhilarating ride, making it ideal for navigating urban traffic. With an IDC range of up to 175 km and three ride modes - Eco, City, and Havoc, for adaptive power delivery, Rorr EZ Sigma offers city riders the freedom to commute confidently without frequent charging interruptions. Furthermore, the Rorr EZ Sigma is also equipped with fast-charging capabilities, allowing it to achieve a 0 to 80% charge in just 1.5 hours.

Commenting on the launch, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, "The launch of Rorr EZ Sigma represents a decisive step forward in our journey to shape the future of city commuting. With this next-generation model, we've gone beyond incremental upgrades to address the deeper expectations of today's commuter, combining intelligence, comfort, and reliability in a motorcycle that's built for India. Rorr EZ Sigma reflects our continued commitment to engineering electric motorcycles that are not just technologically advanced but meaningfully aligned with real-world usage and aspirations."

Built on Oben's indigenous ARX frame, the Rorr EZ Sigma is purpose-tuned for Indian roads, offering a high 200 mm ground clearance and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension for a stable and comfortable ride across varied city terrains. Engineered with a strong focus on rider safety, it features Unified Brake Assist (UBA) for precise stopping power and a Driver Alert System (DAS) that signals when the vehicle is powered on. Safety is further enhanced with 130/70-17 wide tyres for superior grip and road stability, a 230 mm water-wading depth for reliable performance on flooded roads, and intelligent security features such as geo-fencing-based theft protection, battery theft lock, and patented vandalism protection.

Bookings for Rorr EZ Sigma are now open for ₹2,999, with test rides live across Oben showrooms nationwide and customer deliveries commencing August 15, 2025. Backed by Oben's integrated in-house manufacturing and streamlined distribution network, Oben ensures swift fulfilment, eliminating long wait times and delivering a seamless purchase-to-ride experience. Also, customers can purchase Rorr EZ Sigma on Amazon.

To further reinforce long-term ownership value, Oben is offering the Battery Protect 8/80 Plan with the Rorr EZ Sigma at just ₹9,999, a transferable 8-year or 80,000 km battery warranty designed to enhance long-term ownership value and boost resale confidence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)