Obesity Treatment: Patient loses 20kg in a week after ESG Procedure

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: A patient at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, lost 20 kg within a week with the help of an advanced Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) procedure. Sarvodaya Hospital is the 1st hospital in Faridabad to successfully perform this minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure for severe obesity.

Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Faridabad, was struggling with obstructive sleep apnea due to his excessive weight of 186 kg and a BMI of 54, which had made his daily life very difficult. Despite undergoing previous procedures like sleeve gastrectomy and mini gastric bypass surgery, he did not achieve the desired results, and his condition continued to deteriorate.

Advertisement

Dr. Kapil Sharma, Director of Gastroenterology & Head of Endoscopy at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector 8, Faridabad, said, "Obesity is a common health issue that people often overlook. However, severe obesity and excessive weight can lead to life-threatening conditions such as heart disease, pancreatic disorders, liver and kidney diseases, diabetes, and respiratory problems. It is essential to treat obesity in time to prevent and reduce the risks associated with these diseases."

Considering the complexity of Yogesh's condition, Dr. Kapil Sharma and his team opted for the ESG procedure instead of open surgery. This minimally invasive procedure is performed using an endoscope, where the size of the stomach is reduced by more than half, transforming it into a sleeve-like structure. This reduces the patient's appetite and helps maintain long-term weight loss. Since the patient had undergone two previous bariatric surgeries, performing ESG was particularly challenging in this case. Despite these challenges, Dr. Kapil Sharma and his team performed the procedure precisely and carefully.

Advertisement

Dr. Kapil Sharma mentioned, "The patient was discharged the next day after the procedure and lost 20 kg within a week. A strict dietary plan has been advised to maintain these results. ESG has proven to be a significant advancement in obesity treatment, especially for patients who have not achieved satisfactory outcomes from other treatments or surgeries."

Benefits of ESG Procedure:

* Minimally Invasive, non-surgical, and scar-free

* No visible marks or stitches

* Reduced need for anesthesia

* Better alternative to traditional obesity surgeries

* Faster recovery and early discharge

* Capable of reducing up to 20% of total body weight

About Sarvodaya Healthcare

Sarvodaya Healthcare has served people with affordable, top-class medical facilities and compassionate care for the last 34 years. The 800-bedded group has established a legacy of clinical excellence by setting up tertiary and secondary care hospitals, nursing and paramedic institutes, health clinics, diagnostic and imaging centres, and dialysis centres across Faridabad, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, and Mathura.

The units leverage cutting-edge technology along with a team of skilled specialists to provide advanced treatment under super specialities like Cancer Care & Bone Marrow transplants, Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, Radiation therapy, Orthopaedics & Robotic Joint Replacement, Adult to Paediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Kidney Transplant etc. They are renowned for housing one of India's most Comprehensive Cancer Centres, World's First Centre for CR Robotic Joint Replacement, the leading Neurosurgery Department for all complex & trauma cases for brain and spine, high-risk & advanced ABO Incompatible Kidney Transplant program, a dedicated Centre for Paediatric Cardiac Surgeries and more.

To know more about the facilities, contact at 18003131414

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)