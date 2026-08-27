Obox EDGE Expands Industry-Focused Technology Training with AI

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Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the technology landscape, changing how software is developed, businesses operate, and professionals build their careers. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered solutions, demand is growing for professionals who can combine traditional technology skills with emerging AI capabilities.

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Responding to this shift, Obox EDGE is expanding its focus on industry-oriented technology education, with artificial intelligence becoming an increasingly important part of its training ecosystem.

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Obox EDGE offers programs across Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, AI-Powered Full Stack Development, MERN Stack Development, Python, Frontend Development, Mobile App Development, Cloud and DevOps, and AI-Powered Digital Marketing. The objective is to help learners develop practical technology skills aligned with the evolving requirements of the digital industry.

Bringing AI Into Modern Technology Education

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Traditional software development education has largely focused on programming languages, frameworks, databases, and application development. While these fundamentals remain essential, artificial intelligence is changing how modern software is designed, developed, and delivered.

Rather than treating AI as an isolated subject, Obox EDGE integrates it into its broader technology curriculum. Its AI-Powered Full Stack Development program, for example, combines modern web development with AI technologies and concepts including large language models, AI APIs, vector databases, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), LangChain, and Next.js -- giving learners a practical understanding of how AI capabilities can be built into real-world software applications and digital products.

Emphasis on Practical, Industry-Focused Skills

A key part of Obox EDGE's approach is hands-on learning. As technology roles become more competitive, professionals are expected to show not just theoretical knowledge but the ability to apply their skills to real-world problems. The academy's programs incorporate practical projects and technology-focused assignments designed to give learners experience in realistic scenarios.

For aspiring AI professionals, training covers Python, generative AI, large language models, LangChain, LangGraphs, MCP Protocols, Multi-Agent systems and AI application development, along with exposure to modern AI frameworks and tools. For software developers, the AI-Powered Full Stack program brings together frontend and backend development with emerging AI technologies, reflecting the growing convergence of software engineering and artificial intelligence.

Preparing Professionals for an AI-Driven Future

The rise of generative AI has changed expectations for technology professionals. Developers, marketers, and other digital specialists are increasingly expected to understand how AI can improve productivity, automate processes, analyze information, and create new digital experiences.

Obox EDGE's broader training portfolio reflects this shift, spanning full-stack development, Python, Cloud Computing, DevOps, and artificial intelligence -- with a curriculum built around skills relevant to today's digital economy. AI is also being woven into digital marketing education: the academy's AI-Powered Digital Marketing program combines SEO, paid advertising, and analytics with AI tools, reflecting automation's growing role in marketing.

Connecting Education With Career Readiness

Technical knowledge is only one part of building a technology career. Students and career changers also need practical experience, professional guidance, and an understanding of how technology is applied within businesses.

Obox EDGE incorporates career-oriented elements into its training, including practical projects, interview preparation, resume guidance, mock interviews, and mentorship -- support that is especially relevant as employers increasingly look for candidates who can demonstrate practical capability alongside formal qualifications.

About Obox EDGE

Obox EDGE is a technology education platform offering industry-focused training programs across artificial intelligence, machine learning, full-stack development, MERN Stack, Python, mobile app development, cloud and DevOps, and digital marketing. Led by Nilesh Manganakar, the organization focuses on practical, industry-oriented, and career-focused technology education designed to help learners build skills relevant to the evolving digital landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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