OceanX Appoints Florence Tan and Lynette Long to Key Leadership Roles in Partnerships and Public Engagement

Singapore, July 17: Ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX has strengthened its leadership presence in Singapore with the appointments of Florence Tan as Director of Partnerships, APAC, and Lynette Long as Director of Public Programming under OceanX Education. These key hires expand the organization's footprint in Asia and strengthen its capacity to build impactful partnerships and deliver high-impact public experiences that connect communities to the ocean.

"At OceanX, our work relies on cross-sector collaboration and engaging communities worldwide in the mission to understand and protect the ocean," said Mark Dalio, founder and co-CEO of OceanX. "Florence and Lynette each bring decades of experience, deep regional insight, and proven results in building relationships and delivering innovative programming. They are mission-aligned leaders who will help scale our presence and partnerships across Asia and beyond."

Florence Tan joins OceanX after nearly two decades in philanthropy and advancement, most recently as Deputy Director at Singapore Management University, where she led regional fundraising and engagement efforts. She managed a philanthropic portfolio, working with high-net-worth individuals, foundations, family offices, and government partners to fund student and social impact programs. Her leadership in cross-border engagement, stewardship, and giving circles consistently delivered multi-million-dollar results annually.

"I have always been driven by a desire to build meaningful partnerships that create long-term impact," said Tan. "OceanX's ability to bridge science, education and media creates a powerful platform for regional collaboration. I'm proud to help grow its footprint in Asia."

Prior to SMU, Tan held leadership roles at the Kidney Dialysis Foundation and Singapore Children's Society. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bradford and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

Lynette Long brings more than 20 years of experience in creative project development, stakeholder engagement, and large-scale immersive experiences. As General Manager and Executive Producer at NEON Global, Long oversaw global touring exhibitions including Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Avatar: The Experience. She has led teams across Singapore, the US, and China, managing multimillion-dollar creative productions from concept to execution while working with brand partners like Universal, Marvel, and Disney.

"There's a huge opportunity to shift how people engage with ocean conservation," said Long. "OceanX is well positioned to lead that movement, and I look forward to bringing the ocean to life for communities around the world through OceanX Education."

Long has also held senior communications roles with the Supreme Court of Singapore, National University of Singapore Faculty of Law, and the Esplanade. She holds a Master of Science in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science in Economics, both from the National University of Singapore.

Tan and Long will help steer OceanX's strategic expansion in Asia as the organization enters a new phase of public engagement, global missions, and cross-sector collaboration. Their collective expertise in stakeholder engagement, philanthropy, creative production, and regional partnerships will play a vital role in amplifying OceanX's mission and reach.

About OceanX

OceanX is a nonprofit working to unlock the ocean's sustainable potential. Through a dual focus on science and education, we're building a new paradigm where humanity and the ocean mutually thrive. Our approach is fueled by exploration, leveraging advanced research, multimedia educational programs, cross-sector partnerships, and advanced technology to help transform how people understand and value the ocean. Our work strives to fortify biodiversity and increase the sustainable use of ocean resources to help ensure the ocean remains a foundation for human wellbeing and potential. OceanX is a nonprofit operating program of Dalio Philanthropies. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

