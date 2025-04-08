DT
Odisha Chief Minister's two-day Delhi visit yields significant outcomes




ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The two-day visit of the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to the national capital has culminated in a series of significant outcomes aimed at bolstering the state's industrial landscape.

The visit was marked by strategic engagements and partnerships that are expected to accelerate economic growth and position Odisha as a formidable hub for industry, particularly in the petrochemical and technology sectors.

As a major step forward, the Odisha government signed a series of high-value MoUs with leading industry players in New Delhi.

The highlight was the agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for setting up a Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project in Odisha. The initiative is expected to generate around 67,000 jobs and significantly enhance the state's petrochemical infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

In addition to the MoU with IOCL, agreements were also signed with the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) and Petronet LNG. These partnerships reinforce Odisha's strategic role in India's petrochemical landscape and reflect a commitment to sustainable industrial development, import substitution, and a resilient supply chain.

Overall, 13 MoUs were signed, amounting to Rs 103,090 crores, significantly enhancing the state's capabilities across sectors. The projects are expected to generate around 95,915 employment opportunities, fostering regional economic growth and boosting industrial activity.

Mohan Charan Majhi, in his keynote address, emphasized Odisha's vision to emerge as a petrochemical and manufacturing hub.

He stated, "Today's MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is a landmark moment in Odisha's industrial journey. It reflects not just a shared vision but a strong belief in the state's potential to lead India's petrochemical revolution from the east. Paradip, with its strategic location and evolving infrastructure, is poised to become a transformative industrial hub--much like Dahej in the west... Odisha is ready, and we invite you to invest in our bright future."

The chief minister's visit to the national capital featured productive one-on-one meetings with notable industry leaders from various sectors. Those companies were Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, and SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Chowgule Group, Inox GFL Group, and Bombay Dyeing Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Additionally, he met members of the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AIMED), Toy Association of India, and United States India Business Council.

As Odisha embarks on an exciting journey, the Chief Minister said he looks forward to continued collaboration with industry leaders and stakeholders to realize the immense potential that the state holds. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

