Odisha says 5 semiconductor projects under construction, talks on with 3 more at SEMICON India 2026

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said five semiconductor projects are currently under construction in the state, while discussions are underway with three more projects, as the state held meetings with companies at SEMICON India 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the event, Majhi said Odisha was engaging with around 10-12 companies from different countries, including firms from Sweden and Japan, over potential semiconductor investments.

Advertisement

He said two of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Centre under the India Semiconductor Mission — SiCSem Private Limited and 3D Glass Solutions — are located in Odisha, with construction underway on both.

Advertisement

SiCSem is setting up a silicon carbide semiconductor fab and integrated packaging facility, while 3D Glass Solutions is developing an advanced glass substrate packaging facility.

Majhi said the state government has separately approved five semiconductor projects involving investment of around Rs 11,000 crore, which are expected to create about 4,500 direct and over 16,000 indirect jobs.

Advertisement

He also referred to an MoU between Intel and 3D Glass Solutions envisaging investment of around USD 3.3 billion, or Rs 30,550 crore, and over 1,800 direct jobs.

Majhi said the state has identified 870 acres near Naraj, between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, for a proposed semiconductor cluster for future projects.

He added that Odisha would provide additional capex support of up to 25 per cent to projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)