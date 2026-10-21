Odisha to pitch chemical, petrochemical investments at India Chem 2026 in Mumbai

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 21 (ANI): Odisha will showcase investment opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical sectors at India Chem 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi scheduled to meet representatives of more than 20 major companies to attract fresh investments and explore industrial partnerships.

According to a release issued by the Odisha government on Wednesday, the state will highlight its industrial infrastructure, investment opportunities and plans to expand chemical and petrochemical manufacturing during the event.

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A key focus of the state's participation will be a presentation on coal gasification projects. The government may also announce plans to establish a dedicated, large-scale chemical industrial park to attract investments in chemicals, petrochemicals, plastics and packaging.

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The Chief Minister will participate in the inaugural session and a CEO Roundtable chaired by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda during his two-day visit to Mumbai.

The planned meetings with industry representatives will focus on fresh investments, expansion of existing industrial activities, downstream manufacturing and opportunities to establish new ventures in Odisha.

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Speaking about the state's participation, Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Home and Information & Public Relations Departments, Government of Odisha, said, "Our participation at India Chem 2026 will provide an opportunity to engage directly with leading companies, present the State’s investment opportunities and explore partnerships for future growth."

He added, "The proposed dedicated large chemical industrial park and our focus on coal gasification will further strengthen this effort and open up new avenues for investment, value addition and employment generation."

The investment outreach comes as Odisha seeks to diversify its industrial base beyond mining and metallurgy and expand into chemical and petrochemical manufacturing and allied industries.

According to the government, Odisha has attracted 56 companies in the chemical and petrochemical sector over the past two years, representing proposed investments of Rs 1,93,087.94 crore and an employment potential of 1,12,324 people.

The release further stated that 27 projects in the sector have been grounded or inaugurated, representing investments of Rs 60,825.34 crore and an employment potential of 35,351 people.

Highlighting recent industrial activity in Jajpur, Sharma said, "Out of the 53 projects in the sector, 9 projects, comprising 5 inaugurations and 4 groundbreaking, represent an investment of Rs 4,136 crore and are expected to generate employment opportunities for 1,508 people."

Odisha will participate in India Chem 2026 alongside Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The government expects the event to help strengthen engagement with domestic and international industry players and explore new investment opportunities in chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. (ANI)

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