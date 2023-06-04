Odisha train crash: Adani steps in, to provide free school education to kids who lost parents in accident

New Delhi, June 4
Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday offered to provide free school education to children who lost parents in the country’s deadliest train crash in decades, saying the train accident in Odisha was deeply disturbing.
In a tweet, Adani, who heads a conglomerate that spans ports to energy, commodities, airports and data centres, said it is a joint responsibility of all to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.
“We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha. We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The deadliest rain accident in nearly three decades left nearly 300 dead and hundreds injured.
