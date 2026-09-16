PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: For homeowners investing ₹10 lakh or more in a premium home elevator, the technology installed inside the shaft is an important part of the purchase. It can influence expectations around performance, engineering, maintenance, safety, serviceability and price. This is why questions can arise around how Odyssey Elevators describes the technology used in its home elevators, particularly when prospective customers may interpret an electric-drive description as referring to a specific lifting arrangement such as traction, while other information may point to a drum-winding configuration.

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The issue is therefore less about using one term or another and more about whether customers receive clear and technically specific information before making a high-value purchase. If the mechanism supplied differs from what a buyer understood from the product description, the distinction becomes relevant to informed consumer choice.

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What Does “Electric Lift” Actually Mean?

The fact that a home lift operates using electricity does not, by itself, define the lifting technology. Electrical power is the energy source used to operate the system; it does not explain the mechanism that actually moves the elevator car. The relevant technical question is how the car is lifted and controlled—for example, through a traction arrangement or through a drum-winding mechanism. Different lifting mechanisms can involve different engineering configurations, specifications and performance characteristics.

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The source material reviewed for this article notes that Odyssey publicly positions its offering around “Premium Electric Circular Home Elevators” and advanced electric-drive technology. It also notes similar electric-drive positioning by Brio Elevators for its circular lift. For prospective buyers, the practical question is simply: what specific drive and lifting mechanism are included in the elevator being quoted, manufactured and installed?

A more detailed sales process can make this easier to understand by identifying the mechanism in technical terms rather than relying only on broad marketing descriptions. Customers should be able to understand the specification and scope of the product before signing a contract or making a substantial advance payment.

Pricing Questions Make Clear Specifications Even More Important

The technology discussion is also relevant to pricing. The source material refers to market discussions and customer questions about the relative equipment costs of drum-winding configurations, alongside reported prices of approximately ₹10 lakh to ₹17 lakh for certain premium home elevators.

These figures should not, on their own, be interpreted as evidence that a particular elevator has been incorrectly priced. The final price of a premium elevator can include design, cabin construction, customization, installation, civil work, controls, safety equipment, after-sales service, warranties and other components. At the same time, when a customer is paying a significant amount, a clear description of the underlying technology can help explain what is included in the quoted price.

For buyers, the useful question is straightforward: does the quoted price correspond to the complete engineering specification and package being supplied? Clear documentation can help customers make that comparison without relying solely on marketing terminology.

Drum-Winding Technology Is Not the Issue by Itself

It is important to distinguish the technology itself from the question of disclosure. A drum-winding home lift can be a legitimate lifting technology when appropriately designed, manufactured, installed and maintained. The discussion in the source material is therefore not that drum winding is inherently unsafe or unsuitable.

The more useful distinction for a buyer is between describing a product broadly as an “electric lift” and specifying whether the lifting mechanism is traction-based or drum-winding, with an electric motor providing the power. For a technically significant purchase, that information is most useful when it is available before installation and clearly reflected in the quotation or technical documentation.

Corporate Connections Also Merit Clear Identification

The source material also discusses the corporate relationship between Odyssey Elevators and Brio Elevators. Public corporate-information records cited in the original document identify Venkatesh Jagabathina and Afash Mahammad Shaik as designated partners of Brio Elevators LLP and also as directors of Odyssey Elevators Private Limited. Odyssey’s own website is cited as identifying Venkatesh Jagabathina as founder and CEO of both businesses.

These corporate connections do not, by themselves, indicate wrongdoing or establish that the businesses have acted improperly. However, clear identification of the relevant business entity can be useful for customers, particularly where related businesses offer products with similar descriptions. Buyers may reasonably want to know which entity is responsible for the quotation, manufacturing, installation, warranty and after-sales service associated with their purchase.

What Customers Should Check Before Buying

For a high-value home elevator, buyers should request a written technical specification before making payment. The document should identify the drive mechanism, motor arrangement, winding method, controller, safety systems and major components, along with the applicable warranty and service terms.

If Odyssey’s elevators use a traction-based system, the company can address questions about the technology by providing the relevant technical specifications and explaining how the installed mechanism operates. If a particular model uses drum winding, that can likewise be stated clearly in the quotation and technical documentation. This approach gives customers a concrete basis for comparing different products.

Ultimately, the most useful approach is transparency. Customers should be able to compare home elevators on engineering specifications, safety provisions, service commitments and total value—not simply on premium terminology. Clear technical disclosure can help prospective buyers understand what they are purchasing and can also give manufacturers an opportunity to explain their technology accurately and directly.

*This article is based on the supplied source document. References to customer questions, market discussions and technical or corporate matters are presented for informational purposes and are not stated as independently established findings. The article does not make a determination of wrongdoing by any company or individual.

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