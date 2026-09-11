Odyssey Elevators Calls for Transparency and Accountability in the Home Elevator Industry

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 11: Buying a home elevator is very different from buying another lifestyle product. It becomes a permanent part of a family's home—carrying parents, children and loved ones every day.

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That is why Odyssey Elevators believes customers should never be expected to make such a decision based purely on advertising, brochures or sales promises.

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They should ask questions. They should compare. They should verify.

And responsible elevator companies should welcome that scrutiny.

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From Selling Elevators to Building Trust

Odyssey believes the premium home elevator industry must move towards greater transparency.

Before making a decision, a homeowner should be able to understand important aspects of the proposed elevator—including its technology, manufacturing origin, safety architecture, space requirements, electrical requirements, installation process, warranty, service responsibility and long-term maintenance.

Our philosophy is simple:

The better informed the customer, the better the decision.

See It. Experience It. Understand It.

Odyssey encourages prospective customers and their families to experience an elevator before making their final decision wherever possible.

Walk into the cabin.

Experience the ride.

Look at the engineering.

Understand the technology.

Ask about safety.

Review the documentation.

Meet the people who will remain responsible after installation.

Because a premium elevator should withstand more than a sales presentation.

It should withstand examination.

European Engineering. Clearly Communicated.

Odyssey's elevator portfolio brings European manufacturing and engineering to Indian homes, combining advanced technology with contemporary design, compact architecture and a safety-first philosophy.

For Odyssey, the country of manufacture is not a footnote.

Neither is the technology.

Neither is safety.

Customers deserve clarity about what they are buying, where it comes from, how it works and who stands behind it after installation.

Safety Is Not a Marketing Word

An elevator carries people.

That makes safety fundamentally different from another product feature or design option.

Odyssey therefore believes safety conversations should go beyond words such as "advanced", "premium" or "world-class".

Customers should be encouraged to understand the actual safety architecture, engineering standards and relevant supporting documentation behind the elevator they are considering.

Safety should be explainable.

Safety should be demonstrable.

Safety should be verifiable.

European Safety Certifications. Verified Transparency.

At Odyssey Elevators, safety is supported by engineering, documentation, and internationally recognized European certifications—not just marketing claims. Every customer is encouraged to review these certifications before making a purchase decision.

This certification validates important safety, control, and compliance standards followed in Odyssey Elevators for reliable home elevator performance.

This certification validates important safety, control, and compliance standards followed in Odyssey Elevators for reliable home elevator performance.

This certification validates important safety, control, and compliance standards followed in Odyssey Elevators for reliable home elevator performance.

This certification validates important safety, control, and compliance standards followed in Odyssey Elevators for reliable home elevator performance.

- EU Type Examination Certificate for lift control systems and safety architecture.

- TÜV EC-Type Examination Certificate validating European compliance for home elevators.

- Declaration of Incorporation for European elevator machinery and drive systems.

- Supporting certifications for laminated glass, light curtain sensors, overspeed governor, emergency switch, travel cable, UPS device, rope certification, and other safety-critical components.

The Relationship Begins Before Installation—and Continues Long After It

An elevator may be purchased once, but the relationship with the elevator company can continue for many years.

For Odyssey, credibility therefore cannot end when an order is signed.

It must continue through:

Consultation → Engineering → Installation → Handover → Service → Long-term Support

The real measure of an elevator company is not simply how convincingly it sells.

It is how responsibly it stands behind what it has sold.

Customers Should Compare Us

Odyssey actively encourages homeowners to compare elevator companies.

Compare technologies.

Compare safety systems.

Compare manufacturing origins.

Compare specifications.

Compare documentation.

Compare installation capabilities.

Compare warranties.

And, importantly, compare the organisation that will be responsible when the elevator needs support years later.

We believe an informed customer strengthens the industry.

Building a More Transparent Home-Elevator Industry

As home elevators become increasingly common across India, Odyssey believes the industry has an opportunity—and a responsibility—to raise the standard of customer communication.

The future should not be about who makes the biggest claim.

It should be about who can substantiate it.

Not perception.

Proof.

Not promises.

Performance.

Not simply selling an elevator.

Standing behind it.

The Odyssey Promise

Trusted by Homeowners Across India

Odyssey Elevators is trusted by homeowners, builders, doctors, advocates, industrialists, jewellery business owners, and professionals across India. A few of our valued customers include:

Ask us difficult questions.

Compare us with alternatives.

Experience our elevators.

Examine the technology.

Understand the documentation.

Meet our people.

Then make your decision.

Because at Odyssey, we believe:

“Trust should never be requested from a customer. It should be earned—through transparency, engineering and performance.”

Odyssey Elevators

Engineering Confidence. Elevating Trust.

(Customer Service, Electric Technology, Service commitments, AMC, Home Elevator, Homelift)

For more details, call us +91-95002 88001

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