Odyssey Elevators Grandly Launches Its Lucknow Experience Centre, Strengthening Presence in North India

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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: Odyssey Elevators, India's pioneer in electric circular home elevators, has officially inaugurated its new Corporate Experience Centre in Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in the brand's expansion across North India.

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The grand launch was led by Mr. Raam Kumar and Mr. Thanumalaya Perumal, Founders of Odyssey Elevators, in the presence of customers, architects, builders, channel partners and industry leaders. The inauguration reflects Odyssey Elevators' commitment to bringing premium, space-saving and future-ready home mobility solutions closer to homeowners across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

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The new Lucknow Experience Centre offers visitors live demonstrations of Odyssey Elevators' innovative home elevator solutions, showcasing the brand's signature technology that requires no pit, no machine room and minimal civil work. This makes the elevators an ideal solution for both existing villas and homes under construction.

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Addressing the gathering, Mr. Thanumalaya Perumal, Founder of Odyssey Elevators, said, "This launch is more than just opening a new Experience Centre--it is about creating a destination where customers can experience the future of home elevators firsthand. We remain committed to delivering safe, stylish and reliable mobility solutions, backed by exceptional after-sales service."

Odyssey Elevators is known for its European-inspired engineering, customisable panoramic cabins, energy-efficient electric technology, whisper-quiet performance and strong nationwide service network. The new Experience Centre is designed to help homeowners, architects and developers explore a wide range of premium home elevator solutions tailored to modern residences.

With this expansion, Odyssey Elevators aims to strengthen its presence across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other North Indian markets, offering end-to-end services including site assessment, customised design consultation, installation and maintenance support.

The launch of the Lucknow Experience Centre marks another step in Odyssey Elevators' mission to redefine home mobility by making premium elevators safer, smarter and more accessible for Indian homes.

For more details, visit: www.odysseyelevators.com

For more details, call us +91-95002 88001

Tags - Home Elevator, Home Lift, Villa Elevator, Residential Elevator, Home Lift in India, Electric Home Elevator

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