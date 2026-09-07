DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Odyssey Elevators Opens New Corporate Headquarters &amp; Experience Centre in Chennai

Odyssey Elevators Opens New Corporate Headquarters & Experience Centre in Chennai

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:47 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7: Odyssey Elevators has inaugurated its new Corporate Headquarters and Elevator Experience Centre in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, marking an important milestone in the company's rapid expansion and its preparations for the next phase of growth.

Advertisement

From beginning with a team of just five employees, Odyssey has grown to nearly 100 professionals within months, while rapidly expanding its footprint across multiple states in India. This simultaneous growth in people, geographic presence and customer reach reflects the company's accelerating presence in India's premium home elevator market

Advertisement

Led by Founder Directors Raamkumar, Ramachandran and Thanumalaya Perumal, the leadership team brings more than 20 years of elevator industry experience. Odyssey's philosophy is centred around four priorities — safety, engineering, design and customer experience.

Odyssey offers elevators manufactured in Europe, bringing European engineering, contemporary aesthetics and advanced technology to Indian homes. Its distinctive circular India’s 1st electric home elevators have become an important part of the company's design identity, combining architectural elegance with space-efficient engineering.

Advertisement

A New Experience for Homeowners and Architects

The newly inaugurated Odyssey Experience Centre allows homeowners, architects, developers and partners to experience the elevators firsthand — from ride quality and technology to materials, finishes, safety features and customisation possibilities.

From Chennai to the World

Speaking on the occasion, Founder Directors Thanumalaya Perumal & Raamkumar said:

“Growing from five people to nearly 100 in such a short period has reinforced our conviction in what we are building. But for us, this is only the beginning.

Our ambition is to build Odyssey into an Indian-born global brand in premium home mobility — recognised for beautiful design, engineering excellence, uncompromising safety and an exceptional customer experience.”

They added:

“This new headquarters is more than a larger office. It is the launchpad for Odyssey's next chapter — building stronger in India and preparing to take the brand to international markets.”

With an expanding team, a growing presence in India and plans for international markets, Odyssey is building towards its long-term vision of becoming a trusted and recognised global name in premium home mobility.

About Odyssey Elevators

Odyssey Elevators is a premium home elevator company headquartered in Chennai, India. The company offers European-manufactured home elevators combining advanced engineering, contemporary design, safety and customisation for modern homes.

Odyssey Elevators

3, 3rd E Street, Kamaraj Nagar,

Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai – 600041

For more information: www.odysseyelevators.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts