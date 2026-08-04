OEM growth expected to be broad-based driven by festive demand and rural recovery: Report

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Festive season demand, favourable rural tailwinds and improved production availability are expected to support volume growth across most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) going forward, according to a sector research report released by Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates.

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Dealer inventory levels remained relatively low across the automotive industry, which continued to support wholesale dispatches and channel replenishment. However, commodity price movements, geopolitical developments, and export market conditions remained key monitorables for the sector.

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In addition, industry performance in the second half of FY27 expected to serve as a crucial watchpoint, as the high base moderated reported volume growth despite healthy underlying demand.

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"The July volume performance reinforces our constructive outlook on the auto sector, with growth remaining broad-based across most segments. Demand continues to be supported by healthy consumer sentiment, improving rural fundamentals and sustained infrastructure activity, while easing supply-side constraints have enabled OEMs to better cater to underlying demand," the report said.

The report noted that July 2026 witnessed a strong month for the domestic auto industry, with demand remaining healthy across two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger vehicles (PV), commercial vehicles (CV), and tractors despite monsoon uncertainty.

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Retail momentum continued to stay robust across most segments, while wholesale dispatches generally exceeded expectations on healthy demand and improving supply conditions.

Within the sector, 2Ws and PVs continue to be the key growth drivers, with strong traction across premium motorcycles, scooters, SUVs and EVs.

The report mentioned that in the 2W segment, TVS Motor grew 37.5 per cent year-on-year, Royal Enfield expanded 34.3 per cent, Bajaj Auto reported 31.2 per cent growth, while Hero MotoCorp grew 18.6 per cent.

Three-wheelers maintained a strong growth trajectory as Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) grew 53.4 per cent year-on-year, followed by TVS Motor at 51.1 per cent, Atul Auto at 39.9 per cent, and Bajaj Auto at 23.2 per cent.

In the PV segment, Tata Motors posted 58.7 per cent growth, Maruti Suzuki grew 33.7 per cent, Hyundai rebounded 25.4 per cent after earlier supply disruptions, and M&M grew 20.4 per cent.

As per the report, CVs saw Tata Motors expand 36.9 per cent and Ashok Leyland grow 30 per cent. In tractors, M&M grew 19.9 per cent and Escorts Kubota rose 22 per cent, benefiting from improving monsoon conditions, higher reservoir levels, and healthy kharif sowing. (ANI)

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