WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As road trips and camping continue to grow in popularity, expectations for off-road vehicles go beyond their ability to handle challenging terrain. Drivers want convenience, comfort, and adaptability across real travel scenarios. How off-road technology can better serve these real-world travel needs has become a key consideration.

On October 21, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day hosted an off-road test drive in Moganshan, Zhejiang. Media representatives, KOLs, and user representatives from around the world drove JETOUR vehicles, including the T2 and G700, through water crossings, gravel, steep slopes, and craters. The experience offered an immersive taste of all-terrain strength and outdoor travel.

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From Test Drive to Nature Exploration: A New Off-Road Travel Experience

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For this test drive, JETOUR moved beyond the traditional closed test track, turning a 15-kilometer all-terrain route into an "Off-Road Treasure Hunt." More than a game of outdoor exploration, the activity offered a practical demonstration of off-roading from the user's perspective, bringing together the spirit of exploration, teamwork and the excitement of the unexpected. "It was a unique test-drive experience that combined driving with outdoor challenges in a really engaging way," said a KOL from Central and South America.

Meanwhile, a dedicated campsite brought JETOUR's outdoor travel capabilities to life through a series of hands-on challenges based on practical needs encountered on the road. Flexible storage solutions made it easy to accommodate a range of outdoor gear, while high-power vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality powered on-site coffee grinding without an external power supply, bringing everyday comforts to the outdoor setting. A simulated road obstruction caused by a fallen tree also demonstrated the F700's towing capability, highlighting its practical value in roadside recovery and travel-trailer towing.

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Multi-Terrain Tests Prove All-Terrain Performance

A confident off-road driving experience starts with technology that can understand terrain and respond precisely. JETOUR is redefining all-terrain mobility through intelligent off-road technology. At the stream crossing, drivers simply press the X button to activate the 7+X intelligent off-road system, reducing the need to repeatedly assess conditions or manually switch locking modes. Working in tandem, visual AI and chassis sensors enable the system to switch driving modes and distribute torque within milliseconds.

When faced with camel-hump and crater obstacles, the G700's GAIA all-terrain intelligent platform integrates hybrid power, three differential locks, air suspension, and terrain recognition, balancing off-road capability with cabin comfort. "JETOUR balances extreme performance with a refined travel experience, delivering a capability for exploration and passenger comfort," commented a European media outlet.

Starlight Forum: Discussing the Value of "Travel+"

As night fell, the Starlight Forum brought together global guests to reflect on the day's experiences. President of JETOUR International, Ke Chuandeng, and Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, Yan Jun presented awards to the winning teams from the test-drive treasure hunt and campsite challenges, recognizing their active participation and teamwork. Guests then drew on their test-drive and campsite experiences to exchange views on travel needs across different markets and the future of travel.

Different markets all have different terrains, road conditions, and travel habits, shaping their needs for off-road capability, comfort, and everyday convenience. Participants exchanged views on how technology can better serve diverse travel scenarios.

"JETOUR starts with users' real travel needs, integrating technology, products and travel lifestyles," said Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International. "Under our 'Travel+' strategy, we focus on outdoor and long-distance performance while deepening connections between our products, ecosystem and culture, making our vehicles companions for exploring the world."

Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to meet global users' aspirations for better travel through technological innovation and product development, expanding the possibilities for people to explore and travel in harmony with nature.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the "Travel+" strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, ASEAN etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

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