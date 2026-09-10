Officebing Launches UK–India Business Expansion Initiative to Help Companies Establish and Scale Operations in India

The initiative gives UK businesses a single point of contact across India entry, business setup, workplace planning, talent, technology, operations, and subsequent expansion.

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Officebing has announced a new UK–India business expansion initiative designed to help UK-based businesses establish, launch and scale operations in India. The initiative expands Officebing’s role beyond managed workspaces, bringing together the different requirements involved in moving from an initial India plan to an operational presence on the ground.

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The proposition is built around a practical challenge facing companies entering a new market. Establishing operations can involve separate conversations around entity setup, compliance, hiring, location selection, workplace development, technology, security and ongoing operations. Officebing aims to simplify this process by serving as a single point of contact and coordinating the different workstreams required as the business progresses.

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The initiative comes at a significant time for commercial ties between the two countries. The UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) entered into force on 15 July 2026. According to the UK government, total trade between the UK and India was worth £48 billion in 2025, while its impact assessment estimates that the agreement could increase bilateral trade by nearly 39% in the long run, equivalent to £25.5 billion annually when applied to projected 2040 trade levels.

Officebing sees this changing environment as an opportunity not only for large companies considering Global Capability Centres, but also for UK SMEs, mid-market businesses and growing enterprises exploring India as part of their expansion strategy. The initiative is intended to support companies at different stages, including those evaluating India for the first time, establishing an initial team, considering a GCC, or already operating in the country and preparing for further growth.

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The model is structured around three broad stages: Establish, Launch and Scale. During the establishment stage, Officebing can support India entry planning, business and entity setup, compliance requirements, and location and workplace strategy. Launch requirements can extend to talent and hiring, managed and build-to-suit offices, technology, security and Day 1 workplace readiness. Once operations are established, the framework can support additional capacity, workplace expansion, new locations and ongoing operations.

Rather than requiring businesses to manage these requirements as unrelated projects, Officebing intends to bring the relevant capabilities together through one coordinated relationship. Where specialist professional requirements arise, the relevant processes can be managed as part of the broader engagement.

Officebing’s existing GCC framework provides the operational foundation for the initiative. It follows a seven-stage model of Establish, Plan, Build, Connect, Launch, Operate and Scale. This covers areas ranging from entity and statutory requirements and location planning to customised workplaces, IT and security infrastructure, facilities, hospitality and subsequent expansion into additional seats, floors, locations or cities.

Rohit Gawali, Co-Founder, Officebing, said: “For many international businesses, the difficult part is not recognising India’s potential. It is understanding what needs to happen after the decision to enter the market has been made. There are multiple workstreams that have to come together before a team can become operational. With this initiative, our objective is to give UK businesses one accountable point of contact that can help coordinate that journey, from the initial India plan through workplace launch and subsequent growth.” The initiative also establishes a local point of contact in the UK. Gurjeet Singh Oberoi will serve as the primary contact for Officebing’s UK–India business expansion initiative, providing businesses in the UK with a London-based connection while their India requirements are planned and coordinated.

The approach is deliberately broader than a conventional GCC sales proposition. Officebing intends to engage businesses that may still be exploring whether India fits their growth strategy, rather than focusing solely on organisations that have already committed to establishing large-scale operations. The initial target audience spans UK-based founders, SMEs, mid-market companies and larger enterprises across sectors including technology and SaaS, professional services, financial services, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and business services.

As UK–India commercial engagement develops following CETA, Officebing expects the practical requirements of market entry to become increasingly relevant. The company’s proposition is based on allowing businesses to start from wherever they are in their India journey and build the infrastructure required for the next stage, rather than fitting every organisation into a predetermined expansion model.

UK businesses interested in exploring an India presence can connect with Gurjeet Singh Oberoi to discuss their plans and understand the requirements involved. The initiative is open both to businesses actively preparing an India operation and those still evaluating the opportunity.

About Officebing Officebing is a managed workspace company supporting businesses with dedicated, customised and managed workplaces. Its GCC proposition extends this experience across the broader workplace journey, including India entry coordination, location and workplace strategy, managed and build-to-suit offices, technology and security, talent coordination, workplace operations and multi-city expansion. Officebing’s approach is centred on providing international businesses with a coordinated path from initial India planning to an operational workplace capable of scaling alongside their requirements.

Officebing UK: 20 Ivy Close, Pinner, London, UK – HA51PU Phone number: +447501462973 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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