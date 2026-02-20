VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 20: Marking a significant milestone in India's journey toward a healthier and more aware nation, the official poster of the Pulse of Positivity Health & Wellness Summit 2026 was launched today by Shri Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education & Tourism, Government of Nagaland.

Advertisement

The summit, scheduled to be held on 15th March 2026 in New Delhi, will be organised as a one-day national conclave, bringing together senior policymakers, medical leaders, public health experts, innovators, academicians, and wellness advocates on a credible and collaborative platform.

Advertisement

The initiative aligns with the larger national mission of building a Healthier India, where families and communities actively embrace healthier choices and adopt sustainable wellness habits. The emphasis on awareness, informed decision-making, and collective responsibility reflects the evolving health narrative of the country - encouraging every family to participate in strengthening the nation's well-being.

The upcoming conclave aims to facilitate meaningful dialogue on:

Advertisement

- Strengthening awareness-driven health practices

- Integrating modern medicine with traditional wellness systems

- Leveraging technology to enhance health access and outcomes

- Building inclusive and sustainable public health frameworks

The formal launch of the summit poster signals the beginning of a broader national conversation - one that moves beyond episodic discussions and focuses on long-term health consciousness, collaboration, and actionable outcomes.

Representatives of Pulse of Positivity expressed gratitude for the encouragement extended to the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to creating a purposeful platform that bridges policy, practice, and public participation.

"This summit is not merely an event; it is a collective effort to foster informed health leadership and strengthen India's wellness ecosystem at both community and institutional levels," said a member of the organising team.

The one-day conclave is expected to witness participation from distinguished leaders across government institutions, healthcare organisations, academia, industry, and civil society, reinforcing the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement in shaping India's health future.

Further announcements regarding confirmed speakers, thematic sessions, and strategic partnerships will be made in the coming weeks.

About the Organisers

The Pulse of Positivity Health & Wellness Summit 2026 is organised by Pulse of Positivity, a national health and wellness media platform committed to advancing informed public dialogue and awareness-led health engagement.

Pulse of Positivity is an initiative of Vasudhaiva Vimarsh Foundation, dedicated to promoting inclusive development, social responsibility, and sustainable well-being across communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)