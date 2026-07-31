Official T-shirt and medal unveiled for the milestone 15th edition of Punit Balan Group Satara Hill Half Marathon powered by TechnoSport

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Satara (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: The official runner's T-shirt and finisher's medal for the Punit Balan Group Satara Hill Half Marathon powered by TechnoSport 2026 were unveiled at a special launch event in Satara, marking the next stage of preparations for the milestone 15th edition on Sunday, 6 September 2026.

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The event, organised by the Satara Runners Foundation, will carry the 2026 theme, #PaceForPeace. The theme reflects peace with oneself, one's surroundings and the wider world. For runners, it also speaks about finding comfort in their own pace while respecting every person on the course.

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The occasion was graced by the presence of Shri Nikhil Pingle, Superintendent of Police, Satara, along with representatives from the event's partners, members of the Satara Runners Foundation, volunteers and the RunSatara community.

Shri Pingle appreciated the organisers for consistently conducting the event with strong planning, responsible management and support from the local community. He assured the organisers of the Satara Police's cooperation towards the safe and smooth conduct of the event. He also encouraged the Foundation to introduce more such initiatives and scale the Satara Hill Half Marathon further, taking the city's running and fitness culture to a wider audience.

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The official race-day T-shirt has been developed by TechnoSport specifically for the conditions runners will experience on Satara's challenging hill route. Made with FeatherLite™ performance fabric, the fine warp-knit jersey is lightweight, breathable and quick-drying. It offers effective sweat management, reduced fabric cling, TechnoGuard anti-microbial protection and UPF 50+ protection, while supporting comfortable movement across longer distances.

The finisher's medal, designed around #PaceForPeace, celebrates the training and commitment behind every finish. Together, the T-shirt and medal carry the identity of a landmark edition shaped by runners, volunteers, Satara residents and partners.The 15th edition will feature a free 16-week Sunday Long Run training programme, pacer-led groups, route and elevation training, time trials, and the PBG SHHM Fitness Expo on 4 and 5 September with over 50 participating brands. The edition will also continue the Foundation's sports support for schools and feature the event's fourth Guinness World Records attempt.

The 2026 edition is presented by Punit Balan Group, with TechnoSport as the Powered By and T-shirt Sponsor. AU Small Finance Bank joins as the Banking Partner, Zandu as the Pain Relief Sponsor and Pocari Sweat as the Hydration Partner. BIG FM is the Radio Partner.

Ar. Upendra Pandit, President, Satara Runners Foundation, said, "The 15th edition reflects the trust placed in this event by runners, volunteers, citizens and partners. #PaceForPeace gives this milestone year a meaningful direction and connects naturally with the values of the RunSatara community."

Dr Avinash Shinde, Race Director, said, "Our focus remains on a safe, organised and runner-friendly race. Every detail, from route management and medical support to pacing, water and ion replenishment, is being planned carefully."

Dr Sandeep Kate, Founder and Chief Believer, Satara Runners Foundation, said, "What began in 2012 as an effort to encourage Satara to run has grown into an event runners across India look forward to. This milestone belongs to every person who has supported the journey."

Mr. Punit Balan, Director Punit Balan Group, said, "We are proud to present the milestone 15th edition of an event that has earned the trust and affection of runners across India. The Satara Hill Half Marathon brings together disciplined organisation, community participation and a clear commitment to creating sporting opportunities for children. Through this association, Punit Balan Group aims to support the event's continued growth, strengthen its national reach and help take the story of Satara and its running community to a wider audience."

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Director, TechnoSport, said, "The PBG SHHM gave us an opportunity to develop a jersey around the actual conditions runners will experience on the course. FeatherLite™ brings together our understanding of Indian conditions, fabric engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to deliver meaningful performance benefits. The association also brings our Real Movement philosophy to life by encouraging more people to embrace movement and participate in India's growing running culture."

Danish Sayed, Zandu, said, "The Satara course demands thoughtful preparation and recovery. We look forward to supporting runners with relevant pain-relief awareness and on-ground engagement through the season."

Sreeya Shetty, Pocari Sweat India, said, "Long-distance running leads to the loss of water and essential ions through sweat. Our association will focus on helping runners better understand timely fluid and ion replenishment during training and on race day."

Uttam Tibrewal, Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said "Every meaningful journey; whether in life, fitness or financial progress is built one step at a time. The PBG SHHM has inspired thousands of people to embrace discipline, resilience, and a growth mindset over the last fifteen years. AU Small Finance Bank is proud to associate with this landmark edition and support a platform that brings communities together while encouraging individuals to challenge themselves, pursue their goals and move forward with confidence."

For event updates, visit www.runsatara.com

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