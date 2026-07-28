Official Winners Announcement - Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2026 (Season 4)

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New Delhi [India], July 28: The Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2026 is delighted to announce the Season 4 Winners, recognizing exceptional authors whose works have demonstrated creativity, originality, and literary excellence. This season brought together an inspiring collection of books across diverse genres, reflecting the richness of contemporary writing and the passion of storytellers from across the country. After a thorough evaluation by our panel, we proudly celebrate these outstanding authors for their remarkable contributions to literature. Congratulations to every winner on this well-deserved achievement. We also extend our sincere gratitude to all participants for making Season 4 a memorable celebration of books, ideas, and the enduring power of words.

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- Abhitabh Dilip Honap for the book "The Sandwiched" (Fiction > Family Life).

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- Aniket Saxena for the book "The Gravity Of Dreams" (Fiction > Philosophical).

- Aparna P for the book "Bangalore to Kochi: The Secret on the Wheels" (Fiction > Thrillers > Suspense).

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- Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay for the book "Clarity Competes" (Business & Economics > Entrepreneurship).

- Ashutosh Sharma and Sahil Ali Khan for the book "The Horizon of Intellect" (Ethics & Moral Philosophy).

- Bhumeswar Singh Waikhom for the book "The Role of Moon for Woman of the Earth" (Body, Mind & Spirit > Spiritualism).

- Bindhu KM for the book "The Chronicle's Codes" (Philosophical Fiction).

- Brahmanand Savanth for the book "The Calm Catalysts - How Silent Leaders Drive Bold Wins" (Business & Economics > Leadership).

- Dr. Abhay Gopinath for the book "Bangali Babu" (Social Fiction > Contemporary).

- Dr. Kumaran Sampath for the book "The Soul That Never Gave Up" (Biography & Autobiography > Personal Memoirs).

- Dr. M. Sree Prathap for the book "The Golden Nuggets for Success and Happiness" (Self-Help > Personal Transformation).

- Dr. Narendra Babu Singuru for the book "Tolakari Chinukulu" (Poetry > Telugu Contemporary Poetry).

- Gokul Sivasankaran Kartha for the book "The Third Leap" (Technology & Engineering > Economics).

- Guruguhan Iyer for the book "The House of Nothing" (Fiction > Supernatural Horror).

- Hemasree Koganti for the book "AI-Driven Platform Engineering In Financial Services" (Computer Science > AI).

- Ishani Sinha for the book "Swapna Granthi" (Psychological Thriller).

- Kalpitha R for the book "The Love That Stayed" (Women's Fiction).

- Karan Kashyap for the book "Go Start Up" (Self-Help > Entrepreneurship).

- Kayathri S for the book "How Do You Define Your Aura?" (Body, Mind & Spirit > Spiritualism).

- Maji Saji for the book "Pathayorathe Vazivilakukal" (Fiction > Short Stories (Malayalam)).

- Manugunta Jahnavi for the book "Two Changes in Yin-Yang" (Self-Help > Personal Development).

- Mayur Rathod for the book "Echoes of the Soul" (Poetry > Inspirational Poetry).

- Miraaya Veer for the book "Along The Nile: An Egyptian Chase" (Fiction > Children's Fantasy).

- Navoch Mohanayak for the book "The Somewhat Biased Guide to Odia Food" (Regional & Ethnic Cuisine).

- Neha Narula Gandhi for the book "When a Mother Speaks, Life Listens" (Self-Help > Motivational & Inspirational).

- Niranjan Nayak for the book "The Blue Hill and The Broken Sky" (Psychological Romance).

- Paarth Kumar for the book "The Fragrances and Theories of Life" (Self-Help > Personal Growth).

- Praveen Jadhav and Avinash Kulkarni for the book "Lokmanya Tilakanchya Arthshastriya Vivechanatil Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Academic > Economics > Public Policy).

- Priyanka Maity Pattanayak for the book "Nest of Blue Dream" (Fiction > Short Stories).

- R. Mithra for the book "The Sky Has No Brief" (Self-Help > Creativity).

- Raghu Ravunni Palat and Pushpa Palat for the book "The Phoenix Rises" (Non Fiction > Indian History).

- Rashika Ranjini for the book "Distance Between Farewells" (Women's Fiction > Philosophical).

- Rhea Gupta for the book "Sketchy Art" (Art).

- Richard Howardson for the book "You Didn't Leave Loudly" (Poetry > Self-Discovery).

- Ridham for the book "Ephyreon - The Sands and The Seas" (Juvenile Fiction > Fantasy & Magic).

- Saurabh Salvi for the book "I Will Teach My Child About Money Management" (Business & Economics > Personal Finance).

- Shivank Goel for the book "The Man He Became" (Fiction > Coming of Age).

- Siddharth Gorey for the book "Momentary Musings 2025" (Fiction > Short Story Collection).

- Smruti Ranjan Nayak for the book "Battlefield to Boardroom" (Self-Help > Analysis & Strategy).

- Sristi Nimodia for the book "Company Law - A Fictionalised Journey from Incorporation to Winding Up" (Law > Corporate).

- Sumaika bint Zohair for the book "To Schrivera" (Poetry > Philosophical).

- Suman Tewary for the book "Yah Un Dinon ki Baat Hai" (Short Story Collection (Hindi)).

- Sunil Bhagat for the book "Koramangala Lies" (Fiction > Romance > Contemporary).

- Trupti J Gupta for the book "The Worldwalkers" (Fiction > Science Fiction Adventures).

- Tushar Chatterji for the book "Becoming Her" (Literature & Fiction > Women's Fiction).

- Tushar Chatterji for the book "Behind Those Eyes" (Literary Fiction > Animal / Pet Stories).

- V. R. Chaithanya for the book "Diary of a Dacoity" (Fiction > Crime).

The Sahitya Sparsh Awards extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the Season 4 winners for their remarkable literary achievements. Your dedication, creativity, and passion for storytelling have enriched the literary landscape and inspired readers across diverse genres. We also express our sincere gratitude to every author who participated, making this season a memorable celebration of literature. As we honour these exceptional works, we look forward to witnessing your continued contributions to the world of books and writing. Thank you for being a part of the Sahitya Sparsh Awards journey. We wish every author continued success and many more literary milestones ahead.

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