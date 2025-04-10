Ofis Square Expands Footprint in Gurugram with New Premium Co-Working Space

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: Strengthening its presence in Gurugram's dynamic business ecosystem, Ofis Square has unveiled its latest premium co-working space. Strategically located just 100 meters from MG Road Metro Station and a quick 15-minute drive from IGI Airport, this 30,000-square-foot facility is designed to provide an exceptional workspace experience for modern professionals and enterprises.

With a keen focus on flexibility and innovation, the state-of-the-art centre features over 520 desks, private cabins, and technologically advanced conference rooms. The seamless integration of IoT-powered systems, ergonomic workstations, and dedicated leisure zones fosters an environment that promotes efficiency and collaboration. Additionally, amenities such as an in-house cafe, an terrace lounge, and a premium guest reception area enhance the balance between work and relaxation.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the Brand Ambassador of Ofis Square, embodies the brand's commitment to inspiring and contemporary workspaces.

"Our new Gurugram centre is a testament to Ofis Square's dedication to offering professionals a workspace that fuels creativity and productivity," said Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square. "We aim to create more than just office spaces; we are curating environments where businesses and individuals thrive."

This newly launched centre also provides managed offices, ensuring businesses have access to fully equipped, hassle-free workspace solutions tailored to their needs.

Situated in one of Gurugram's most well-connected locations, the new centre is an ideal solution for businesses seeking premium office infrastructure combined with seamless accessibility in the heart of NCR. This coworking space in Gurgaon offers a dynamic environment designed to meet the needs of modern professionals.

Mrs. Mittal added, "At Ofis Square, we go beyond providing workspaces. Our focus is on crafting intelligent office environments with smart features, wellness-driven designs, and adaptable solutions that cater to professionals from diverse industries."

The centre also offers tailored membership options to suit the varying requirements of freelancers, startups, and established enterprises. Furthermore, the terrace space serves as a versatile venue for networking, business gatherings, and celebrations.

About Ofis Square:

Founded by Saroj Mittal, Ofis Square is a pioneering name in the co-working and managed office space sector. By emphasizing functionality, flexibility, and a strong sense of community, the company continues to empower professionals and businesses with workspaces that foster innovation, collaboration, and success.

